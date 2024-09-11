‘Immediately’: Shopper shares why she takes everything out of cardboard boxes from Costco

We all have our superstitions, but should this one that TikTok user Kaliani (@kailanimb) shared be taken seriously? In a now-viral clip, which has amassed 131,400 views, she began by asking, “What’s something someone told you once, and you’ve never looked up to see if it’s true, but you live your life by it?”

She then shared that someone told her cardboard boxes have cockroach eggs inside them, “so don’t bring them inside of your car or your house unless you want an infestation.”

In the video description, Kailani added, “No boxes. When I go into Costco, all items come out of their original boxes immediately.”

The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

Viewers were horrified

In the comments section, viewers were stunned at Kaliani’s claim. Some were horrified to hear about the theory. “Thanks!” one said. “You’ve just ruined my life.” Another added, “Thanks for making me paranoid this fine morning.” A third admitted, “Someone told me cockroaches love cardboard, and I have never let cardboard inside my house after that.”

Meanwhile, others shared why her fear of bugs in cardboard might be sound. “I work in a lab, and we are unable to have corrugated cardboard for that reason,” one claimed. “Same thing at the hospital.” Another noted, “It’s most likely corrugated boxes, and its silverfish I believe.”

Other commenters took the opportunity to share more about their own superstitions. “Chewing gum at night is bad luck. It turns into flesh,” one comment reads. “My Mexican grandfather told me that legend and its stuck.”

Another comment says, “My grandma said I can’t eat in the dark because I’ll be eating with ghosts.” A third commenter recommends that you “don’t let your purse that has your wallet touch the floor, or else you won’t get any money in it.”

Is it true?

According to Tabor Pest Control, cardboard boxes attract cockroaches for three main reasons. Firstly, they act as a food source, while the glue also emits a sweet scent that makes cardboard boxes even more enticing for critters.

Secondly, these boxes act as the ideal shelter for cockroaches because, with their flexible body, they can fit into all the nooks and crannies. Finally, cardboard absorbs a lot of moisture and people usually store it in dark places—making it perfect for roaches, which thrive in moist, dark spaces.

Furthermore, House Digest notes that the corrugated areas of cardboard boxes make it the perfect place for roaches to hide and breed.

So, ultimately, it looks like this TikToker had a point.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.