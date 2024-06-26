‘I would absolutely find a new job’: Coffee shop worker notices customers were ‘off.’ She gets strange message from boss

A strange note with an unsettling message allegedly written by a worker’s boss is causing a stir online.

In a viral video that has amassed over 633,000 views, TikToker Lanie (@Lanieheier) shared the message with her viewers.

In the clip, Lanie is working the cash register at an unnamed coffee shop.

“I was being friendly to customers but something felt off,” text overlaid on the clip read.

The camera continued to record as the woman interacted with customers, only recording her reactions and behavior.

Eventually, Lanie shared a message allegedly from her boss.

“Silly me!” read more text that appeared on the clip. “I forgot my newest minimum wage affirmation from my boss.”

The “affirmation” was written on a piece of paper and surrounded by hearts.

“You’re trying to take care of your daughter, I’m trying to take care of my business,” it read.

For the TikToker, this message was emblematic of the fact that bosses don’t really care about their workers or families.

In the video’s comments section, many urged the worker to find a new job.

“I would absolutely find a new job and then uncover that name cuz that’s foul,” user Diamonatrixx wrote.

“Secure a new job, and then quit within the first hour of one of your shifts,” user Little Daddy urged.

Others said that they have also had bad experiences working with small business owners.

“Small business owners are just managers without another boss,” user Owen C commented. “Some of the worst working experiences I’ve had.”

“Every small business I’ve worked for has been horrible,” another viewer added.

In an update video, Lanie shared the news that she had been fired from the cafe while dancing to the song “Million Dollar Baby” by Tommy Richman. The woman also explained that she had written the note but alleged her former boss did make that statement to her. She also said that was not the only inappropriate thing her former boss said, just the most shocking one.

There are about 33.2 million small businesses in America that employ 61.7 million Americans. A small business typically has less than 500 employees and earns between $1 million to $40 million annually.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lanie via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message for comment.

