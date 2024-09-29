‘I literally got stopped by mall security’: Woman demands answers after Coach bag sets off alarms in every store

Nothing quite announces your arrival and departure like setting off the anti-theft sensors in every store you walk into, and that’s exactly the situation one TikTok creator found herself in.

Arely (@arelyjanett) recently posted a video asking her viewers to help her figure out why her Coach bag was setting off store alarms in every store she visited. Her video has since gone viral, amassing over 504,000 views.

Arely starts her video by walking through a shopping mall and approaching a store entrance to demonstrate her dilemma.

“So every time I walk into a store and it has security sensors, my purse beeps. I have no idea why. Literally, it’s so small, I really can’t steal anything. So I’m not stealing but watch this. Can someone please tell me why?” she asked.

As she walks past the security sensors entering the store, the alarms go off, echoing in the background.

The video ends with the caption “Embarrassing” on the screen.

Why are Coach bags setting off store alarms?

This isn’t an isolated incident; there are other videos on TikTok noting similar experiences with Coach bags triggering store alarms. The culprit is often a discreet security tag. Typically small, black, and plastic, the security tag can easily be tucked into a pocket or crevice of the bag or wallet, making it easy to overlook.

The commenters were clearly familiar with this issue. Many quickly came to Arely’s aid with a bevy of responses, all recommending the same solution. Find the security tag.

“coach purses do this too LMAO literally got stopped by the mall security it was so embarrassing but it has a little tag in the purse!” one recounted.

“There’s a little pocket inside have to unzip it and take out the security tag looks like the coach logo with a little metal thing on the back,” another comment noted.

“My man got me a coach bag and this started happening I literally found one of those [sensors] that make it beep,” someone else advised.

In response, Arely said, “I found one in my purse but took it out to go through the alarm and it still went off.”

‘I’m throwing the security tag away’

In a follow-up video, Arely empties her purse to identify the source of the problem. At one point, she pulls out a black rectangular plastic tag and wonders if this could be the source.

“It also had this [black security tag] and I think this is what could be making it go off, but I took it out. Like I said, I went through the security alarms without all this in there and without and it still went off,” she explained.

The final confirmation came from a commenter who identified themselves as a Coach employee: “Coach employee here! The black sensor you took out in the small pocket. You will be good now. If you ever buy online always check the pockets and throw that away. Cute Nolita bag!”

Arely and Coach didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

