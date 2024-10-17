‘They got the best apple fritter’: Customer warns against the donuts at Circle K after catching worker

Most gas station customers only see ready-to-eat foods once they’re on display. But one customer caught a glimpse of how donuts arrive at Circle K. And he wasn’t happy about it.

In a video with over 33,000 views, TikToker Trey Harris (@dash_scottboy) says that a delivery driver brought in unwrapped donuts, already on metal trays to be placed inside the display case, into the Circle K. He shows a worker putting the trays into the warmer in the clip.

“He brought donuts in just like this. Nothing covering it,” Harris says.

The caption read, “Food Hazard—Donuts Brought In From A Truck on a Rack, Unwrapped Donuts Dropped Off at a Circle K. Do not eat their Donuts.”

Should baked goods be delivered unwrapped?

Harris notes that the unwrapped baked goods could be a potential food safety hazard. However, some commenters pointed out that it’s common practice for donuts to be delivered without packaging.

“I have worked in a bakery for 17 years, and the company has delivered to gas stations, stores, and hospitals for close to 40+ years, so I don’t see a problem,” one user wrote.

Harris responded, “What u don’t see a problem? Wow… Thanks for letting me know that…Germs everywhere.”

Another said, “Tell me you have no clue about baked goods being delivered without telling me.”

On the flip side, some commenters agreed with Harris’ sentiment.

“Well, the store I worked at years ago would always have a plastic shield over the entire cart. I definitely wouldn’t eat those,” one said.

Where do Circle K donuts come from?

Other users provide more insight into where Circle K’s ready-to-grab donuts actually come from.

“They get delivered every morning from Vegas called Carl’s Donuts,” one said.

While Circle K’s website doesn’t provide specific information on its baked goods suppliers, commenters suggest that the gas station gets its donuts delivered daily by various local vendors. The baked goods vary by location.

The Daily Dot reached out to Harris via TikTok direct message and comment. We also contacted Circle K via email for further comment.

