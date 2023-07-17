‘My $100 chiropractor appointment has now turned into thousands and thousands of dollars of medical bills’: Man lands in hospital after going to chiropractor

In a viral video, TikTok user Mr.Darkmoore (@mr.darkmoore) speaks from a bed at a medical center. He says the cause behind his visit to the emergency room stemmed from a chiropractor’s work on him.

Three days ago, Darkmoore says he had a ringing in his ear due to a long-term condition he had known as tinnitus. As a result, he says he decided to visit a chiropractor. The creator explains he preferred to visit a chiropractor as it was a more affordable option than going to a doctor since he didn’t have medical insurance—or so he thought.

“I figured $100 to a chiro, let them adjust a few things, if all else fails I’ll go to a doctor,” explains Darkmoore.

Unfortunately, he says this $100 visit led to several other complications and doctor’s bills worth thousands of dollars. The day after they were treated by the chiropractor, the TikToker says they got a headache that eventually led to dizzy spells. He decided to visit the emergency room which led to him getting a CT scan. The results ended up revealing that the chiropractor had dissected an artery in his neck, the creator says.

Next, Darkmoore says he was rushed into an ambulance to a medical center for treatment. While there, he was put on blood thinners to avoid blood clots that could result in a stroke or worse. Darkmoore says he was labeled a “fall risk” and wasn’t allowed to get up alone.

Darkmoore’s tale has received over 2.2 million views and 9,000 comments as of Monday.

@mr.darkmoore Excuse how slow im talking im on a lot of medicine and havent slept becauee the doctors are in every few hours to draw blood. To make ahee the thinners are working. ♬ original sound – Mr. Darkmoore

In an update video posted yesterday, Darkmoore is under a tree and seems to be out of the hospital. The CT scan showed no damage to their head or brain, just their neck.

In another video, Darkmoore explains that he will be on two blood thinners for the next three months to stop clotting and see if it heals the wounded artery. Essentially, if it heals partially, he says he will need to take aspirin every day for the rest of their life. If it doesn’t heal, he claims he will need surgery.

@mr.darkmoore Follow up. I appreciate the thoughts and prayers. Hopefully ill be okay after 3 months of recovery. ♬ original sound – Mr. Darkmoore

Many viewers claimed they have had the same “chiropractor gone wrong” experience as Darkmoore.

“Wow. How scary. I had a similar thing happen to me. Extremely bad headache after going one time. Haven’t gone since,” one commenter wrote.

“I’m so sorry this happened to u,” another user echoed. “My chiropractor also caused an injury which required emergency surgery & I have permanent damage. I’m glad u survived.”

Darkmore captions their last update video, “I appreciate the thoughts and prayers. Hopefully ill be okay after 3 months of recovery.”

