‘People mad but i’d do the same cus like .. get off’: Viewers defend customer who caught Chipotle worker leaning on their vehicle

TikTok’s place in public life as a forum for debate and discussion means even the most mundane of topics can stir up an audience. One creator’s video about people leaning on his car has viewers defending his take, as others joke about defending the vehicle due to its perceived value.

In the five-second video posted by @m_hopp4, he shows two Chipotle employees leaning against cars while talking, with one leaning on his Hyundai Elantra. He beeps his car to prompt the Chipotle employee to move.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @m_hopp4 via comment on the video as other methods of communication were not available.

Viewers defended the actions of the poster, writing that he must care a lot about his car and that it is not wrong to want people to keep off his vehicle.

“People mad but I’d do the same cus like .. get off,” one commenter wrote.

“People are so disrespectful!” another commenter wrote. “Go lean on a pole or something!”

“That’s some ghetto stuff right there,” a commenter wrote. “Imagine sitting on someone else’s car.”

One commenter shared that regardless of what kind of car someone is driving if an owner takes pride in it, they will not be okay with someone choosing to sit on it.

“If you don’t care about someone leaning on your car than you probably drive a piece of shit,” a commenter wrote.

Several commenters wrote that they did not consider the Hyundai nice enough of a vehicle to be upset about someone leaning on it.

“The car in the video is a piece of sh*t,” a commenter wrote.