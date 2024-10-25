‘$13 to $23 to $30 now’: Customer claims Chipotle charges different prices on different days after ordering same smoked brisket bowl 3 times

Chipotle’s prices are raising eyebrows and frustration among customers. A recent TikTok posted by a customer went viral after he called out the fast-food chain for charging wildly different prices for the same order over just a few visits.

In the video, which was posted by TikTok user @thegiantant on Oct. 21 and has amassed over 14,400 views, the frustrated customer holds up his receipt while complaining about the alleged price discrepancies.

“Yo. Somebody needs to [expletive] explain this [expletive] to me,” he says. “Why is Chipotle so [expletive] inconsistent with their prices? Like, the first time the smoked brisket came out, I went and got steak with smoked brisket as my extra meat, and that [expletive] was, like, $15, and I got guac with it. Second time, same order, that [expletive] was $23.”

By his third visit, the price had surged to almost $30. “What the [expletive] is this?” he asks, pointing out charges for extra steak and smoked brisket he claims he never ordered. “$29, bro. Like, what the [expletive] are they doing out here, bro?”

Other Chipotle customers chime in

In the comments section, users criticized the fast-food chain for its prices.

“Chipotle is testing the breaking point by slowly inflating prices. Yet people still go,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “$30 for chipotle is crazy and it definitely isn’t worth $30.”

“Why did u even buy it I would’ve dipped,” a third wrote.

A person claiming to be a Chipotle employee also weighed in, offering an explanation for the confusing charges. “Looks like you were charged for a single steak, and a single brisket. Just the way the receipts print out,” they commented.

Chipotle is no stranger to raising prices, having introduced several price hikes over the last few years. One Reddit user documented the chain’s price increases over the years by sharing emails of their orders spanning from 2011 to 2024. The receipts revealed that a steak burrito that cost just $6.65 in 2013 had ballooned to $15.71 by 2024.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chipotle via their press email and to TikTok user @thegiantant via comment.

