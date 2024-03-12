‘The cheapest meal in well over a year ‘: Woman says Chili’s is now cheaper than McDonald’s after spending only $11 on sit-down service

Fast food has always been considered the value option for grabbing a bite out in the United States, but more and more scrutiny has been paid to the rapidly rising prices at a number of these franchises over the past few years.

It’s a topic that comes up with some frequency on TikTok, which recently led to a viral video from @easontrbojevic about how you can get a full meal at Chili’s for less than you can at McDonald’s right now—and another TikToker is expanding on this surprising find.

Angel Johnstone (@confidenceiscatchy) stitched the original video to share her own experience going to the casual dining chain with her boyfriend and her son and taking advantage of their 3 For Me menu deal, which offers customers a drink, a starter, and an entree starting at $10.99.

“We each paid 11 bucks,” Johnstone confirmed. “We got drinks, chips, salsa, chili—enough chili to use on the chips, three burgers—well, two burgers and a chicken sandwich, enough fries to, you know, you don’t ever need another fry. It was great. We all left, like, roly-poly full—not just a little full, like, ”Oh my god, I stuffed myself. And I brought food home.’”

The options under that particular menu deal at Chili’s are limited, and some (including the chili, Johnstone later amended) require a couple of bucks extra to upgrade to premium options. But as the TikToker pointed out, even those lowest-priced items are pretty solid.

More importantly, it was a sit-down meal that could be enjoyed by a family or an individual without exorbitant pricing, which is feeling like it’s becoming more and more difficult for many folks.

Companies, like McDonald’s, often place the blame on the rising cost of labor. Yet, somehow, Chili’s winds up with more affordable meal options than these fast-food restaurants while operating under the same minimum-wage laws across various states—and people are noticing.

“Been goin to chilis multiple times a week for months because of this,” @iceboss1998 wrote on Johnstone’s TikTok.

“At McD’s drive thru this am for tea the screen from previous customer was still up. 2 breakfast meals, almost $27,” @tamikaharris76 chimed in.

“Another reason why fast food places are no longer an option, the value is gone,” another viewer wrote. “While Chilis is not the greatest it is a good value + full service!”

Although prices at McDonald’s vary by location, Johnstone also pointed out that, where she lives, a “decent” combo meal from the fast-food chain is currently priced at around $12.99. And she was more satisfied with the meal she got from Chili’s for less money, even with the $1 upgrade for chili.

“It was the cheapest meal the three of us have… gone out and had in well over a year,” she said. “And we left full. With leftovers. Go to Chili’s.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @confidenceiscatchy via TikTok comment.