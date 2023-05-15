‘I got ptsd from watching this’: Chick-fil-A worker shares what it’s like to open store at 5:30 in the morning

A Chick-fil-A worker gives her followers a glimpse of “her first opening shift of the summer” in a viral TikTok.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Isabelle (@isa.belle84) where she begins her day by arriving at Chick-fil-A t 5:30am and clocking in.

First, she assembles the tea together and then makes lemonade before setting up the dining room. Her day consists of filling up tea urns, cleaning, and bagging orders for about five hours.

Afterward, she grabs a packet of liquid IV before heading outside to take orders. Isabelle completes her shift by filling containers with fresh lemonade and storing them. Once she clocks out, Isabelle “screams in existential dread” in her car.

The Daily Dot reached out to Isabelle via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video racked up over 119,000 views as of Monday, resonating with alleged former and current Chick-fil-A workers as they shared their thoughts about early morning shifts.

“I’m a closer myself. I do not like opening,” one viewer shared.

“Oof honey as a former Chick-fil-A FOH director I do not miss those day it was too early,” a second agreed.

“Man, I love opening. But like just brew the tea straight into the tea dispensers it changed my life,” a third wrote.

Other workers shared how their store is run.

“You’re chick fil a offers liquid iv while mine makes us pay for water, and we can’t have our phones on us,” one user stated.

“I hated working at cfa everything was unorganized from the dinner shift I worked the breakfast shift,” a second commented.

“You guys don’t empty out the old tea or lemonade at closing I worked at cfa for 3 years and you got it gooood,” a third said.