A TikToker who posts under the handle @random._.person222 uploaded a video showing a Chick-Fil-A location dealing with water from a torrential downpour entering through the drive-thru window. In the clip, the employees try to keep the window closed and do their best to (futilely) sop up the water that continually seeps in, despite the window being closed.

Right outside of the window, a customer is presumably waiting for their food inside their car.

The caption for the video reads, “I can not believe this happened. I couldn’t stop laughing though because the restaurant doors were flying open and closed.”

A text overlay on the clip sarcastically says, “It’s a great day here at chick-fil-a” followed by a crying emoji.

The end of the video shows what appears to be an exterior security camera view of the drive-thru lane. A small black table along with tons of debris litters the ground.

In the comments section, the creator verified that this particular Chick-Fil-A location was near Columbia, South Carolina.

There have been reports where large portions of North America were slammed with “severe thunderstorms,” which included areas of Canada, along with several areas in the United States.

“Last night was crazy it sounded like bombs were going off,” one user commented.

“Was this near Columbia sc? we had a huge rain yesterday,” another wrote.

“Bro I got it last night too it was crazy the entire sky was lightning the whole time and it was raining mad hard,” a third commented.

However, there were other viewers who quickly shifted the topic to that of employers expecting too much of employees.

“They Probably still had y’all outside taking orders too,” one user commented.

Chick-Fil-A is known to send employees outside to take orders from customers regardless of weather conditions. There have been recorded instances of employees walking outside in the rain wearing “weather pods” while taking orders from customers waiting in the drive-thru lane.

A Reddit post that contained comments from users who said they were Chick-Fil-A employees did not speak positively of the weather pods. One user on the social media platform, who posts under the username @faithm9182, wrote:

“Ugh—we called those avocado suits or minion suits They were the worst! Especially when we were told to keep the bins of food in the suit with us so it wouldn’t get wet (we used these for our 3rd drive through lane).”

Some customers expressed that they didn’t like the idea of the pods either.

“I don’t what some dude breathing over my food in a confined place,” one user wrote.

According to some Reddit users, some locations have been “rebuilt” to include awnings that (mostly) shield employees from the elements. Although other workers have said that if there’s just a light drizzle outside they will don raincoats and not the “minion suits.”

Others stated in the Reddit post that during particularly rainy days some Chick-Fil-A locations will erect giant tents to keep both customers and employees dry during days with substantial precipitation.

As for the customer who was waiting for their food in the TikTok, the creator said in the comments section that before handing them their meal they waited for the rain to die down so their Chick-Fil-A order wouldn’t get soaked.

“Bruh people will always get food no matter how bad the damn weather is even if it’s a tornado people be getting food,” one user replied.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @random._.person222 for further comment via TikTok comment.

