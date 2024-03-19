‘Should I be offended?’: Chick-fil-A customer receives handwritten note from worker in their order

Sunshine Week at Chick-fil-A is a week-long celebration from March 11-16. Essentially, the goal of the chain is to make its customers feel extra special that week.

Sunshine week started with one former employee, Chick-fil-A explained on its site.

“One Team Member … began writing little notes of encouragement on customers’ cups and bags. This small act inspired one customer to spread kindness to others in her own life. And, in turn, it inspired others to do the same,” the site reads.

Sunshine Week is not extremely well-known, so it is understandable that some customers are taken aback by workers going out of their way to pen them notes—especially when those notes seem unintentionally passive-aggressive.

TikTok user @redditpass received one such note. The customer showed off a note they received from a worker that read: “I hope you heal from whatever you’re going thru!”

The worker was likely well-intentioned, but the note kind of implies that @redditpass appears to be going through something.

“Why did the chick fil a worker give me this note,” the text overlay on their video read. “Should I be offended.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @redditpass via TikTok comment and Chick-fil-A via contact form. The customer’s video amassed 2.2 million, and viewers clued @redditpass in on what sunshine week is and reassured the customer that most people are going through stuff and that it probably has nothing to do with them individually.

“I think this is actually really sweet, cause we all have stuff we are going thru and I think they really wanted to brighten ur day,” one viewer said.

“It’s sunshine week we are writing nice notes on cups and bags and postcards and we have stickers,” a worker shared.

“It’s sunshine week this week so that had us write notes,” another worker wrote, adding that they “went crazy with the compliments.”

