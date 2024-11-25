‘I’ve 100% seen him by Goodwill’: Woman says she was followed out of Walmart. Then he got in his Chevy

As 2025 encroaches, human trafficking remains a growing global issue. Women and girls account for 71% of all trafficking victims in the world, so being vigilant in public remains a disproportionate necessity.

After what was supposed to be a quick trip into her college town’s Walmart turned into a phone call with the police, one TikToker is speaking up about this reality.

“I have a storytime right now of me getting followed out of Walmart,” she begins.

Cam Blalock (@camrynblalockkk) turned to TikTok to share her story this month. Located in Fayetteville, Arkansas, she sat in her parked car and shared her testimony while waiting for police to arrive. Amassing over 458,400 views and 30,900 likes, Cam’s night continued to take a turn for the worst as she patiently sat in the late-night Walmart parking lot.

“I go to the University of Arkansas and a lot of young girls, college girls, go to this Walmart, and there’s nothing that’s probably gonna be really done about what just happened,” Cam prefaces.

What happened at Walmart

As Cam sits in her car, she continuously looks back and forth between her car mirrors in concern. Panic painting her face, Cam dives into her story.

“They’re not gonna be able to catch this guy or anything,” Cam says. “So I’m going to spread this because for sure he’s gonna come back and try and do this again.”

Cam doesn’t elaborate much, but the insinuation is that she was shopping at Walmart and a man followed her outside. (More on that later.)

“Sorry if I’m a little frazzled, I’m all over the place,” Cam says.

Cam waits for the police.

“So basically, I was in Walmart getting my stuff, as I do. I was in the ice cream section, just trying to find a dessert,” Cam says.

Cam takes a large gasp.

“He’s right… He’s back,” Cam says.

She flips the camera around to show a white Chevrolet SUV circling the parking lot.

“He’s literally back, he’s literally back,” Cam says,

Cam begins to panic, repeating these three words over and over again. She puts her hands over her face and gasps once more.

“That is him,” Cam says. “Took a video of his license plate, the police are literally coming right now. I can’t believe this.”

‘I don’t know what he’s doing’

Cam explains that earlier she watched as this car had allegedly left the parking lot but has since returned. Cam looks around the car frantically, checking her mirrors and surroundings. The mysterious car continues to circle the parking lot and eventually parks far off from Cam’s car.

“He just turned his lights off and got back in the car, holy [expletive],” Cam says.

Pointing the camera into her mirror, Cam zooms-in to show the car now parked with the man allegedly inside of it.

“Actually like, shaking right now. Like, and he just, I don’t know what he’s doing,” Cam says.

As Cam wraps up her video, she grows more frantic than ever.

“Oh my God, I’m so scared,” Cam concludes.

Cam placed her hands over her mouth and took a deep breath and shut off the video. However with no further updates, commenters grew eager to know if Cam made it home safely.

“I need an update asap,” one commenter said and many others agreed.

Then other local Fayetteville students turned to the comment section sharing their own narratives regarding this exact superstore.

“There have literally been so many instances of this happening at the Fayetteville Walmart, I’m so sorry,” one commenter said.

“I had a psych professor at UArk tell me to never go to the MLK supercenter alone after dark bc she’s had some crazy cases that occurred there,” another added.

In other words, Fayetteville has one of the highest crime rates in America when comparing it to other communities its size.

The full story

Posted a week later, Cam came back to her platform to share the full story.

“I was in the ice cream aisle […] I looked up and realized that he was turned around, looking at me, and was on the other end of the aisle,” Cam explains of her first interaction with the unnamed man.

Cam decided to not think much of the interaction and continue with her shopping. However, when she walked out of the store alone, she began to feel unease once again.

“I’m about to get in my car and I turn around and I realized that it was the same guy,” Cam says. “He didn’t have any bags or anything in his hand,” Cam says.

This was odd to Cam, because when she saw him in the aisles previously, he allegedly had a cart full of items. Cam then bolted to her car, locked the doors.

“That’s when I noticed that he got in his car, he didn’t turn it on. His windows were fully black, you could not see through them whatsoever,” Cam says.

After waiting for over five minutes, the man still did not turn his car on.

“I finally decided that I was gonna back out and see if he turned his car on, so I back out,” Cam explains. “When I start pulling forward, he turns his car on.”

Cam takes it upon herself to go ahead and scan his license plate while in the other car’s presence. She even tried to identify the car, but later realized the man had taken all emblems off the car, making it near impossible.

“He drives a white GMC Suburban,” Cam says.

After driving around the parking lot, the man left his spot and looked as though he was about to follow Cam’s car. That’s when she decides to call the police and wait for an officer.

While waiting for the officer, that is when Cam decided to both film and post her original video. And finally, just three minutes before the cops arrived, the man left.

“I’m just trying to spread awareness about this guy. He was about 6-foot, He was white, older guy, like 50s if I had to guess. He had white, sparse hair and tanner white skin,” Cam describes.

Unfortunately for Cam, she explains how the cops weren’t able to do anything other than run the man’s license plates through the system. Which is how she was able to discover the type of car he drove.

“They said that if multiple people report his plate for following women, that they can do something about it, but they can’t really do anything about it right now,” Cam says.

But Cam isn’t the only one

Since posting the original video, however, self-described Walmart employees and others have allegedly reached out to Cam explaining how frequently they see the man.

“He sits at the gas station during the day, and then he’ll come over to the Walmart at night and do that, he’s done that frequently,” Cam says.

Cam then wraps up her story by telling viewers, especially those in the area, to stay safe and aware of their surroundings.

“And don’t go to that Walmart alone at night,” Cam concludes.

Many viewers expressed their praises to Cam, thanking her for speaking out. Some even used the platform to share that they told their daughters to no longer go to this Walmart location. One viewer even shared her own experience with the man.

“I’ve 100% seen him by Goodwill and he was following me aisle to aisle. I even tried to lose him and he always found his way back. Then in the parking lot, his car is distinctive,” the commenter wrote.

She explained that this Goodwill was located right next to this Walmart.

“Average older white dude, but you just feel his eyes on you and he just gives bad vibes,” the commenter shared.

There is currently no official police report on the suspect. The Daily Dot reached out to Cam Blalock (@camrynblalockkk) as well as Walmart. The Daily Dot also reached out to the MLK Fayetteville Walmart location via phone, which declined comment.

