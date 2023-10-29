Man gets ID'd while buying beer at grocery store. It was Budweiser Zero

A TikToker shared his surprise on the video-sharing platform after he was asked to show his ID while buying a zero-alcohol beer at a grocery store.

The TikTok user, who goes by @averageculinary, posted a clip on Oct. 25, in which he explained what happened. “Bro, can someone explain to me why I’m getting ID’d for zero-alcohol beer?” he said, holding up a box of Budweiser Zero.

He then read from the label on the box: “Budweiser Zero, full-flavored, zero alcohol brew, 0.0% Alcohol.” He continued: “Why am I getting ID’d? She literally would not sell it to me. Do I have my ID, first of all? I have my ID. I was just confused as to why I had to show my ID.”

“And why you won’t sell it to me if I don’t show my ID if there is no fucking alcohol in it. She was like, ‘Well, it says zero but there’s still alcohol in it.’ Either the box is wrong, in six different spots, and Google is also wrong, or you’re just on some weird power trip,” he remarked, adding, “You can literally drink this stuff and drive. Am I wrong?”

Other TIkTok users commented on the video, offering their explanations for why the store clerk asked for his ID.

“Bartender here, it’s the law for some reason,” one user claimed.

“It’s cause of the name on the product,” another speculated.

“To avoid promoting alcohol to children. To make it easier to enforce rules regarding alcoholic drinks,” a third suggested.

“She needed to identify the weird mf that is buying non alcoholic beer,” a fourth said jokingly.

According to Budweiser’s website, “Budweiser Zero is an alcohol-free brew with only 50 calories and zero grams of sugar and is made for those who want to cut back on alcohol without missing out on the full flavor and refreshment of Budweiser.” However, according to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), non-alcoholic beers may still contain a small amount of alcohol, up to 0.5% by volume.

The Daily Dot reached out to @averageculinary via TikTok comment and to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau via the contact form on its website.