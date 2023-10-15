‘You think it’s not going to happen to you’: Woman recovering from serious car accident shares what not to do when in passenger seat

A woman recovering from a car accident in which she broke multiple bones after coming to “on the ceiling” of her and her husband’s car has issued a PSA.

The TikTok video warning about what you might consider an innocuous practice came from creator @dsaenz94. It was posted to the platform on Saturday and has since drawn more than 894,000 views and nearly 86,000 likes as of Sunday.

In it, the creator—wearing a neck brace, sitting in a wheelchair, and sporting other braces on her limbs—tells of the horrific car accident she and her husband were involved in six weeks prior. The accident in Iowa resulted in her fracturing her humerus, cervical spine, tibia, and fibula.

She issued a PSA resulting from her experience in the accident: Don’t put your feet on the dashboard. Should you get in a severe accident, like she did, it can create unforeseen complications.

She relays at the start of the video that she saw a video six months before the accident, from a “lady that worked at a morgue or something,” advising passengers not to put their feet on the dashboard because “she seen it break your hips.”

The creator reveals that she stopped the practice for a while because of the video, but then got back into it and it ended up complicating things during her accident.

“My right foot got stuck between the dash and the window,” she revealed. “And when I woke up, I woke up on the ceiling. I literally was like on the ceiling because we’re upside down and I just felt my foot was caught and that’s the pain I felt. And it’s just crazy. You just don’t think it’s gonna happen to you until it happens to you.”

First responders on the scene were able to pry the dash away from the window and allow her to free her foot, she says. But she also notes that even weeks later, her husband found glass in her still-healing foot.

She reiterates the PSA, “Please do not put your feet on the dash,” adding, “You think it’s not gonna happen to you. Like you was just thinking you’re not going to be an accident … I’ve never been a car accident. I’ve never broken a bone.”

Commenters weighed in on the unfortunate story.

“Moral of this story is ALWAYS do what the mortician lady says,” one quipped.

Another observed, “When ppl say ‘you think it’s not going to happen to you,’ I just don’t get it, I ALWAYS think it’s going to happen to me.”

“Why do [people] put feet on the dash,” someone else wondered, noting, “That’s always been like bad manners to me.”

That led someone to respond, “I never put my feet on someone else’s dash,” while admitting, “But on my own I do, bc it relieves lower back pressure. But I don’t think it’s worth this.”

Another commenter added, “My husband is in the automotive industry and will die [on] this hill. Never put your feet on the dash OR out the window. Thank you for sharing!”

That led another to reveal, “My husband was a ff/emt for 40 years. He’s seen this and worse so many times.”

