‘They’re trying to distract you’: Car expert reveals how salespeople use this tactic to trick you into spending more

A former car sales worker shares a trade secret: A technique that salespeople use to trick you into a worse deal.

As a follow-up to a recent viral video about how to score a great deal on a trade-in, TikToker Kaitlynd (@reddnea) says that car dealers use an “ABC” strategy to convince you to spend more.

“It’s acknowledge, bridge, control,” she says. “When you ask a straightforward question, they do not want to give a straightforward answer.”

First, the salesperson will “acknowledge your question.” Then, they’ll use a “bridge statement” to ask you another question to “control” the conversation.

“So, an example: You’re looking at cars, and you say, ‘How much is the car?’” Kaitlynd says. “They’re going to say, ‘My job is to get you the best possible deal that I can on this vehicle. With that being said, are you more concerned about the overall price or are you more concerned about the payments?’”

Kaitlynd says salespeople use this technique to “distract you from the answer that you want.”

How do you get around the ABCs of negotiating?

“Notice how you didn’t actually get the answer to the question you were asking,” Kaitlynd says. “If you don’t pick up on what they’re doing, it’s so easy for them to completely take you off track.”

The solution? “Do it right back to them,” the caption reads.

In the comments, viewers discuss their experience buying a car at the dealership.

“If they don’t tell the price of vehicle I’m leaving or I’m going to the next sales person on standby,” one says.

Salespeople respond

Several car salespeople clap back in the comments, saying they don’t use this strategy.

“As someone in car sales, I never do this and I don’t know anyone in the industry who does.. Post-covid sales is VERY different than it used to be,” one says.

“Never done this, been around the business my whole life and have done this professionally for north of a decade,” another writes.

“So trying to build a relationship with somebody and being a good human being is bad because it’s sales? Interesting,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kaitlynd via TikTok direct message for further comment.

