Burger King worker complains about drive-thru customers who take a bite of their food before leaving

A Burger King worker wants the world to know that if you’re ordering at a drive-thru, you should probably just drive away when you get the order. You don’t need to unwrap the burger and savor it for a bite or two before you’re on your way.

That advice was dispensed by TikTok creator Foodie Flicks, who created a prior video at Burger King that caught the Daily Dot’s attention. In that one, the creator lamented that one customer wanted a Whopper made “like how the advertisement showed it.” Despite his pride in his handiwork crafting Burger King burgers, the creator felt the commercials set up an impossible standard to meet.

In his latest video, he called out customers for eating at the drive-thru line because of a universal concern among drive-thru workers: Being assessed by managers based on the time it takes them to get orders moved through the line.

“Today at Burger King. I made a Bacon King for drive-thru number 12,” he begins. “And when I made the Bacon King and I went to bag it up after I finished making it, I brought it to the window. Before he pulled off, he had to open his bag, then unwrapped the sandwich and took like two bites, and then he drove off.”

“I know that I’ve said something about my frustrations with drive-thru,” he continues. “And some of you made comments, and it made sense, and OK, I was wrong. I should appreciate that they have the money or their cards ready to go for me.”

“I’m sorry, but come on, man,” he implores his audience. “You don’t ever get upset? Like, you’re trying to have good drive-thru times down and they literally open the bag, open the wrap, take bites, probably take a sip. All the extra stuff, mess up your time? Like, it’ll frustrate you.”

He then invited commenters to chime in with what bothered them. Many, however, wanted to stay on the issue that he raised, but from the customer’s point of view.

“When you order and nine times out of 10 you order is made wrong you stand there and you open it and check it,” one said. “If you’re in the drive-thru, do the same.”

Another noted, “Being rushed and my order is wrong so that is why I check my order before I pull off.”

“It’s imperative we make sure we have everything that we paid for before driving off,” opined another.

“When I don’t get my full order!!” said one customer fond of double exclamation points. “It happens a lot in my town!! Gotta check that bag before you drive off!!”

But people brought in a range of complaints to provide some perspective. One customer noted, “When they asked me what kind of sauce I wanted at the speaker in then don’t put none in the bag. That’s probably what I don’t like.”

One drive-thru worker came in to say, “What bothered me most in drive thru was when customers would be smoking weed or a cig in the drive thru.”

And another assessed a dual perception shaping many people’s fast food experiences. “People do treat fast food workers like sh*t but these prices getting crazy.”

But another countered, “What bothers me the most is get dirty looks cause I go there everyday since it’s cheaper than groceries.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Burger King via email.