‘It’s literally alive’: Expert shows new luxury BMW. It has this unprecedented new feature

BMW is already planning for the future, and their concept vehicles look like they belong in a sci-fi movie.

In a video that received over 1,300 likes, the Lemon8 account Supercar Extra (@supercarextra) showed viewers what the car of the future will look like.

BMW’s cool new feature

In the brief video, the car-expert account shows viewers how the tires expand when the driver is ready to drive, and then both doors have sensors that open seamlessly once it is touched, and it has autonomous, or self-drive, mode.

Once in autonomous mode, the car does something truly unique. On the dashboard is a large pattern of triangles. When it is in autonomous mode, the dash will ripple, revealing red triangles.

“These little triangles, it’s like a reptile’s skin; it’s almost like it’s breathing. When the car detects an object that you can’t see, it will let you know,” Supercar Extra explains.

BMW concept cars

According to BMW, the automaker has a large collection of concept vehicles. These include the Vision Neue Klasse X, the i Vision DEE, the iVision Circular, and the car in Supercar Extra’s video, the Vision Next 100.

The Vision Neue Klass X is a 100 percent electric vehicle made with natural and recycled materials that is designed to last for decades. Features include an intuitive interface, a redesigned steering wheel with multifunction buttons, a central display screen, and a sleek design.

The BMW i Vision DEE may be one of the first cars with a “digital soul.” The minimalist design includes multiple grille options and four “shy-tech” tech sensors on the vehicle’s mixed reality slider, which allows the driver to project anything from “augmented reality scenes to full virtual worlds right onto your windshield.”

The BMW i Vision Circular blends mobility and luxury. It features an “uninterrupted glass element that flows seamlessly from the front to the rear axle,” which provides a compact presence and reveals a “spacious interior lounge.” Constructed with 100 percent recycled materials and bio-based raw materials, it is BMW’s “new standard of progressive design.” Additionally, “3-D printed crystal elements integrated with organic, nerve-like structures animate the modern interior by producing a unique lighting effect.”

According to The Verge, the Vision Next 100 eschews “traditional things like a dashboard and rear-view mirrors in favor of high-tech alternatives.” It also has “both a Boost mode for the best of BMW’s storied driving tradition and an Ease mode for a relaxing, autonomous ride” for a driving experience that’s “both thrilling and convenient.”

What do viewers think?

A lot of viewers were unimpressed with the new design, replying to Supercar Extra that it looks like more bells and whistles without the quality of older designs.

“Looks like it’s ready to break already. BMW would rack up on maintenance for this thing,” one viewer said.

“They look so cheap and weak, it’s a no for me,” a second agreed.

“My nerves are too bad for asll that rippling and noise,” a third added.

Others were impressed with the concept car’s sleek design and intuitive features.

“I don’t much like the tire area but the interior looks bomb af,” a viewer said.

“I want this car so bad! I saw it a few years ago! Out of this world!” another remarked.

“That looks exactly like the car in iRobot but gold,” a viewer pointed out.

The Daily Dot reached out to Supercar Extra via Lemon8 comments and BMW via email.

