‘Literally check all your products’: Woman keeps getting acne. Then she checks her shampoo

One woman’s skin breakouts led to a very helpful discovery about the ingredients in beauty products.

In a viral video that racked up over 419,000 views as of Monday morning, user and podcast creator Jenna (@guttalkgirls) shared the insight with her viewers.

It may inspire many to check the ingredients of their beauty products.

Can this common beauty ingredient trigger acne?

In the clip, Jenna explained that she recently noticed increased problems with her acne.

“My acne has been heinous,” she explained. “It’s been breaking out more than it’s ever broken out.”

Despite doing “all the right things,” she said her breakouts were persistent. After she shared her problem with a friend, she was left “shook” by her response.

“She was like, ‘Jenna, you need to check your products for sodium lauryl sulfate,’” the woman said her friend urged. “Because that’s what caused so many of my breakouts.”

The woman literally ran to find her shampoo, Biolage Matrix, and discovered the ingredient was in fact in it.

“My acne started when I started using this shampoo!” she said.

Does sodium lauryl sulfate cause acne?

According to curology.com, sodium lauryl sulfate is a common ingredient found in many products that come in contact with the face and skin.

It also may be a skin irritant that triggers acne.

Many recommend those with acne-prone skin to avoid the ingredient.

It may cause skin dehydration, irritation and clogged pores.

This clogging of pores contributes to breakouts and increased acne.

In the comments section, many expressed gratitude for the tip.

“Me using this shampoo with endless break outs watching this,” one user wrote.

“Omg you have saved my life! 34 and so broke out especially around my mouth. Checked my shampoo and toothpaste!” user @Caitlin.Wolfe added.

“I have been getting forehead/hairline acne the past few months & I couldn’t figure out why! I never had acne problems until recently! I have this brand shampoo & mine have those ingredients too!!!” user Chelsie Melaragno-Ne said.

They also sought recommendations for products that do not include the ingredient.

“Someone PLEASE give me a good shampoo and conditioner all of mine have this ingredient I’m scared,” user Katie Bier commented.

“Literally check all your products in an acne ingredients checker online. All my products are now non comedogenic I don’t risk it,” user @ldubb said.

“If you go to Clearstem Skincare they have an ingredient checker where you can copy/paste ingredients to check for pore cloggers,” another user added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Biolage Matrix by contact form and Jenna by TikTok direct message and comment.



