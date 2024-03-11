The man, the myth, the legend that is this Doritos flavor is back. This time people are hoping that it’s here to stay. A food reviewer spotted this Doritos flavor at his local grocery store and had to share.

In the TikTok, @snackolator said he was in the chip aisle and caught a glimpse of a baby blue Doritos bag, which quite frankly stands out like a sore thumb among the other red, orange and dark purple packing around it. Posted yesterday, the video has amassed more than 100,000 views as of Sunday evening.

As he approaches it turns out to be exactly what he’s hoping for, the Blazin’ Buffalo and Ranch flavor that combines classic ranch with a touch of spice. @snackolator is even more excited because there’s a label for the item on the shelf, giving him hope that maybe the flavor is here to stay instead of being a limited edition drop.

“I feel like I’ve won the lottery. I don’t know how long these are gonna be back for, but I am going to be stocking up. This is the best Dorito of all time, hands down,” @snackolator. “And they’re back. At least for a while.”

And it seems he’s not the only one who’s a fan of this flavor. Multiple YouTubers have made reviews on it, there’s a Reddit thread about it, and even an article about fans calling it the “Best Chip Ever Created.” At $4.60, the price of the coveted chip also seems pretty on par with the other flavors.

For those curious about where to get the chips, the creator said in the comment section that he found them at Meijer and Circle K so far and added that some Walmarts also have them.

“I want to believe that @doritos brought these back permanently because Blazin Buffalo and Ranch Doritos are the GOAT. Are you seeing them near you?” @snackolator asked in the comment section.

If you love fast food and snacks, @snackolator’s page is the one for you. His page, which has more than 400,000 followers and millions of likes, is full of new fast food and snack releases, plus some interesting deals (like how to get a free box combo at Raising Cane’s).

He also taste tests new items to see if they’re worth the hype. He recently reviewed Reese’s peanut butter-covered strawberry slices, Oreo’s tiramisu cookies and Del Taco’s desserts.

The commenters under @snackolator’s video seem to appreciate his enthusiasm for the blue-bagged chip, but have their own opinions on what the best Doritos flavor is.

“Ef that I need jacked ranch dipped hot wings those actually had flavor and seasoning on them the rest taste like we rationing,” the top comment read.

“That how I act when I see the green bag .. salsa Verde,” a person shared.

“yesss!!! the fact that I literally have went through 4 of these bags in a week I’ve been BEGGING for these to come back,” another said, agreeing with @snackolator.

Others were upset about the price for what is, frankly, a bag with some chips but lots of air.

“For $4.69 they’re gonna stay on the shelf,” a commenter wrote.

“But can we talk about how these chip prices are out of control?” another chimed in.

The Daily Dot reached out to @snackolator and Doritos for comment via email for comment.