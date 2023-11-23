‘Did they buy the whole store??’: Best Buy worker exposes receipt of customer who spent over $12,000

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after revealing just how long a receipt from Best Buy can get.

In a video with more than 24,000 views, TikTok user Mina (@pimpcessmina) shows a long, winding receipt. The receipt is held by a co-worker, and over the course of the video, Mina follows the receipt across its entire length, passing rows over boxes, several displays, and more.

“12k, bro!” one of Mina’s co-workers says.

In the comments section, many users were quick to make jokes about the situation.

“Did they buy the whole store??” questioned a user.

“he bought 1 TV lol,” added another.

“This is what it like to buy groceries in 2023,” stated a third.

“I see CVS finally has some competition,” offered an additional TikToker, referencing the drugstore chain’s notoriously long receipts.

“behind the scenes of mr beast videos,” laughed a further user.

While Mina implies that this receipt came about solely due to a customer’s purchases, commenters do not quite believe her.

There’s reason to believe there may be more to the story. For example, when someone in the video asks a worker, “You didn’t just ring this out?” the worker responds with “No,” sharing in the asker’s apparent bewilderment.

In response, users have come up with their own theories to explain the lengthy receipt.

“did someone ‘hack’ the reciept printer,” asked a user. This user may be referring to the fact that some receipt printers are not secure and can be accessed remotely. Insecure printers captured headlines back in 2021 when someone used them to print out pro-union messages.

No matter what happened, users are incredibly curious and eager to learn all of the details.

“As a Best Buy employee I DEFINITELY need to know what happened,” declared a user.

Best Buy has recently sparked internet discussion for other reasons as well. This week, a user called out the chain for their lack of Black Friday deals. Earlier this month, another user accused the store of improperly stacking televisions, claiming that televisions stacked in the manner performed by Best Buy were likely to have issues in the future.

We’ve reached out to Best Buy via email and Mina via TikTok comment.