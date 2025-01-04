‘This is not going to work for me’: Bath and Body Works customer buys candle with decorative wrap. Then she lights it

A woman is sending a warning about Bath and Body Works candles after hers got so hot it reportedly burned through the decorative label.

In a TikTok with nearly 58,000 views, content creator Anita (@silentvoice69) addresses Bath and Body Works directly after the scary experience.

“Bath and Body Works, this is not going to work for me,” Anita begins.

The Bath & Body Works candle overheats

She pans the camera to a Bath and Body Works candle. The label is destroyed and burned off in the middle.

“I just had to blow this candle out because the outside started [expletive] bubbling and coming off,” she says, calling the candle a “fire hazard.”

Anita explains that after she lit the candle the label immediately caught fire.

She holds up a thumb as the video ends, saying simply, “lawsuit.”

Viewers weigh in

In the comments, users are divided between criticizing Anita’s candle use and joining her in blasting Bath and Body Works.

“It becomes a fire hazard because you’re not supposed to burn candles that low,” one user wrote. Another replied, “I’m not meant to use my candle up??? There is no reason the outside should burn because I’m finishing a candle.”

“You are supposed to be able to use up all of your candle. YES the glass gets hotter when the candle is lower WHICH IS WHY they shouldn’t use plastic or paper labels. It’s not user error, it’s unsafely made candles,” another viewer offered.

“Yankee Candle would never,” one person quipped.

Candle use safety tips

According to the National Candle Association, it is generally recommended to not burn a candle down to the bottom of the glass. Doing so can make the glass too hot and present a fire hazard. Even the most temperature resistant material for a label can char or burn.

The NCA suggests users discontinue burning when a half-inch remains in the container.

Other safety tips for candle use include not burning a candle for longer than four hours at a time. Users should also wait at least two hours before relighting after a four hour burning session.

Another key tip to avoid dripping or uneven burning is to trim new candle wicks to a quarter of an inch before burning. It is also recommended to keep the wax pool clear of wick trimming and other debris.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Anita via TikTok message and Bath and Body Works via email for more information.

