‘We still took it’: Barnes and Noble says customer brought in return. Then she took a closer look at the receipt

A Barnes and Noble worker reveals you may be able to get around their return policy—as long as the cashier doesn’t notice this line on the receipt.

In a video with over 835,000 views, TikToker Tala (@texea_) holds up a receipt that was brought in by a customer making a return.

On-screen text reads, “Working in retail is so weird cuz wdym someone just brought back a return from 2011?”

Then, she flips the receipt, showing Barnes and Noble’s 2011 return policy printed on the back. According to the receipt, customers had 14 days to return items.

What is Barnes and Noble’s current return policy?

A lot can change in 14 years—especially in retail. Since the customer’s original purchase, Barnes and Noble’s return policy has changed, too.

According to Barnes and Noble’s website, customers can return unused items up to 30 days after purchase with a receipt.

While the customer was able to swerve the return policy, returning items past the 30-day window isn’t guaranteed.

The TikToker comments that the computer initially flagged the receipt as outside the return window. However, her manager was able to override it manually.

“My manager made an exception ‘just this once,’” she comments.

Shoppers are divided

In the comments, viewers applaud the customer for keeping their return in good condition for over a decade.

“Not only did they have the receipt but it’s clearly in good condition? Girlie was PREPARED,” a viewer said.

“For me it’s the fact that the receipt is still nice and neat,” another wrote.

However, some shoppers believe that retailers shouldn’t accept returns outside of the set timeframe.

“These return policies need to be stricter cuz its bull they get to return old stuff,” one wrote.

“And they’ll still be like ‘wdym i can’t return it???’ Like, ma’am, we are going into a whole new year, 14 years later,” another remarked.

Retail workers weigh in

While shoppers debate return policies, retail workers agree: they usually aren’t sticklers for return timeframes.

“As a retail worker I am not paid enough to care, if the register allows me to return it or to scan a coupon then it’s fine,” a commenter said.

“Tbh I don’t be checking the date on returns lol I’m prob getting fired,” another wrote.

“Someone at my job had one from 2010, and I was so impressed,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tala via TikTok direct message and comment. We also contacted Barnes and Noble via media form for further information.

