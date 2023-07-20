‘I spent all my money on the first one and can’t afford a new one’: Customer says luxury mattress company sent her mattress with mold on it

An Avocado Green Mattress customer claims to have spent all her money on one of the company’s mattresses, only to find that it was moldy. She’s now seeking a replacement that hasn’t yet come.

TikToker Allison (@_allison_noelle) posted a video about the situation that generated more than 390,000 views in just 17 hours on the platform before it was later taken down.

In the video, Allison shows a man—presumably her partner, given the context—cutting into a giant Avocado mattress and revealing mold under the covering.

The on-screen caption reads, “Cutting open our 6 week old Avocado mattress because they sent it with mold and won’t send us a new [one].” It also includes a crying emoji, understandably.

The caption posted along with the video pleads to Avocado’s TikTok account, “Help us because i spent all my money on the first one and can’t afford a new one.”

According to the company’s website, its mattress warranty specifies, “The Mattress Warranty begins at the time the Mattress is purchased by you, when the Mattress is used normally for its intended purposes and on a rigid, solid surface or slatted bed base that is structurally capable of supporting the weight of the Mattress and user(s).”

It also addresses mold directly, noting that the warranty does not protect against “mold, odors, and/or discoloration caused by abnormal care including, but not limited to liquid spills, improper ventilation including, but not limited to humid climates and/or areas where the Mattress is exposed to excessive water or humidity.”

In the comments section, viewers sought to help Allison with information and accounts of their own experiences.

“Most credit cards have protection against this stuff,” one commenter suggested. “Try filing a report on your cc to get a refund.”

That led someone to respond, “Going to be a lot harder to do since they cut it open.”

The original commenter clapped back, “No it won’t. If she attempted to return it the bank will refund her.”

Another commenter noted, “On the better business bureau page for Avocado, there are a couple other mold complaints from Feb-June ’23. Idk why they won’t refund or replace.”

Someone else claimed, “Omg I got this exact mattress and had it tested by a mold expert and he said the levels were INSANELY high—right out of the box too. I finally got a hypoallergenic fiberglass free mattress from Amazon- got it tested too and it’s good!”

The video served as a cautionary tale to more than one viewer. As one relayed, “Noooooo because I’ve literally been planning on replacing our mattress with an avocado one.”

Allison posted a follow-up video explaining why she deleted her initial post and updating viewers on whether she would receive a new mattress.

“I’ve just had so much anxiety and stress the past 24 hours feeling like I was the cause of a lot of intense, negative energy, and that was just coming through on my page where I started this to specifically spread health, wellness, and healing,” she says.

Despite the negativity her video caused, Allison emphasizes her belief in the value of consumers being able to post on TikTok about things they think are unjust. She also confirms that the Avocado team contacted her and agreed to replace the mattress.

Allison says she expressed concern that she was only getting a replacement because her video went viral but was assured by the brand’s social media manager that such was not the case.

“It definitely makes me feel a lot better knowing that they are keeping an eye out for videos like this and going to deal with them regardless of how viral a video went, which I think is the most important thing here,” she says.

The Daily Dot contacted Allison and Avocado for comment via email.