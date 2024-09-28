‘This is why I went with the S24 Ultra’: Woman issues warning after dropping Galaxy Z Flip

A woman recently sparked debate on TikTok after she showed the damage her Samsung Galaxy Z Flip suffered after just a “minor” drop.

In the video, which has garnered over 400,100 views at the time of writing, TikTok user Kennedy Alexiz (@kennedyalexiz) shows her Galaxy Z Flip to the camera as Kreepa’s TikTok-famous “Oh No” song plays in the background.

As Alexiz flips the phone open, the bottom half of the screen flickers with a reddish-black color.

“It was fun while it lasted,” she wrote in the caption of her video. “I’m in the process of trying to get a replacement through my carrier which is difficult… this was from a pretty minor drop.”

In a follow-up video, Alexiz shares that she got her broken Galaxy Z Flip replaced, and mentions that she’ll be more careful not to drop it in the future.

Are Galaxy Z Flip phones prone to breaking?

In a detailed review of the Galaxy Z Flip, tech site Inverse praised it as the best flippable phone on the market, but still advised consumers to avoid it.

They reason that the technology behind foldable phones, while innovative, isn’t quite reliable enough yet.

For example, a YouTuber conducted a test on the Galaxy Z Flip last year, revealing that the phone completely failed after 40,000 folds. While the phone managed to reach 223,000 folds before more serious issues surfaced, it had already started showing signs of wear before that.

Although the Galaxy Z Flip has received positive reviews for its design and functionality, many believe there are still kinks to work out. For now, the consensus is that the technology still needs to be refined before foldable phones can be considered durable and long-lasting options.

‘NOTORIOUS’ screens

In the comments, some users say this is a common issue with flip phones, while others who use the Flip currently disagree.

“I work at a phone repair company,” shared one user. “These phones are NOTORIOUS for screens doing this, and not cheap to replace without insurance.”

“two years with my flip 4, it’s still brand new,” wrote another. “It’s about how you treat the phone.” Alexiz responded to this comment, writing, “I threw my iPhone at a wall and it also took tons of tough falls yet it’s still in perfect condition till this day. This phone fell on it’s back from not even a full 2 feet and this was the outcome.”

“Mine broke after a month and I didn’t even drop it,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kennedy Alexiz (@kennedyalexiz) via email and TikTok messaging. We’ve also contacted Samsung via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.