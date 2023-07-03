‘They boarded a full flight without having 2 pilots!’: American Airlines passenger delayed 15 hours. She says airline didn’t cover her $200 hotel room

A disgruntled American Airlines passenger claims to have been delayed from getting to her destination after a flight she was on was canceled. She then claims she had to pay for a $200 hotel room out of her own pocket.

The video comes from TikToker Amy (@ab0g0), and it has received more than 350,000 views in three days on the platform.

Her caption contends, “Third day in a row of @American Airlines canceling flights to Charlotte, this time because they boarded a full flight without having 2 pilots!”

The creator pointedly commences her video with, “Come with me to get absolutely f*cked by American Airlines.” It goes from there with still photos and videos accompanying the narration as Amy chronicles her ordeal for viewers.

“Boarded the full flight and then we sat there for two and a half hours waiting for a pilot,” she shares. “Deplaned then got delayed by another 13 hours.”

Amy claims, “The airline gave no accommodations to anyone, so I had to leave the airport and book a hotel. Spent $200 because it was all that was available, got to the hotel at 12:30 a.m. when I was supposed to land at my destination at 10:30 p.m. And we’re supposed to leave at 10 a.m. tomorrow.”

In a follow-up video, the unlucky traveler reports that her flight experienced even more delays the next day and that the voucher the airline finally compensated her with only covered about “1/3” of the cost of her coffee and bagel.

Thankfully, Amy says she was able to switch her flight and get home. She also notes as she pans her camera around the arrivals areas of the airport that, “the original flight is still in Philly and is still being delayed further.”

Amy’s video comes on the heels of a number of other recent complaints about the airline carrier, as covered by Daily Dot. Within the month of June, the airline has been accused of unfairly charging one passenger $350 to replace a ticket the airline erroneously canceled and offering another a measly $25 credit after she spent $600 to rebook a flight that, again, the airline canceled. The airline was also recently accused of racism when they offered to comp a white family’s hotel, but not a person of color’s.

However, one passenger did benefit from a recent 18-hour delay when he found himself to be the only passenger boarding a flight from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Commenters weighed in on Amy’s video, with some sharing their own horror stories.

“Girl I had a 30 hour delay on my flight it was absolutely mortifying,” one shared.

Another noted, “This happened to me with American! They forced me to stay overnight with no accommodations and I had to fly into an airport an hour away from home.”

“Girl I feel you!” yet another said. “We were on American less than a week ago and they delayed our plane by 1 1/2 hrs which caused us to miss our connecting flight…”

“Sorry for this,” said someone else. “There are all these rules about what kind of compensation is owed but the info is never readily available and easily understandable.”

The American Airlines website includes a customer service page that reads, in part:

“In cases where a delay or cancellation is caused by us, upon request we’ll give you:

A voucher for an approved hotel with available rooms if you are delayed overnight if you’re away from your city of residence.

Transportation to a hotel and back to the airport by hotel shuttle / third-party transportation service, or a transportation voucher.

Meal vouchers if your delay is 3 or more hours after your scheduled departure.

If we can’t provide you with a voucher for an approved hotel, we’ll reimburse you for reasonable hotel costs. If a hotel shuttle / third-party transportation service isn’t available, or we can’t provide you with a transportation voucher, we’ll reimburse you for reasonable transportation costs.”

But while many people joined the creator in singling out American, one contended, “It’s ALL of the airlines right now.”

Another provided a different perspective and attempted to drum up sympathy for, “poor flight attendants that don’t get paid until takeoff and have to take all the complaints with no compensation.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to American Airlines via email.