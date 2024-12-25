‘I order from Target a lot now’: Amazon member cancels her Prime membership for 6 months. Then she has an A-Ha moment

Amazon Prime lost a member. Now she is warning others that the service may simply not be worth it.

Especially after she had an a-ha moment about shipping.

In a viral video that has accumulated nearly 600,000 views, user JenOnen917 (@jenonen917) said that she does not miss being a Prime member.

She also explained why she stopped subscribing to the service and does not miss it.

‘It just is what it is’

According to the TikToker, she canceled her Prime membership months ago.

She cited not trusting the retailer’s quality control and the prevalence of “dupes” as the reason for that decision.

The woman also called out the company for its treatment of workers and the environment.

“Also, they’re really like an evil, horrible corporation in every sense of the word,” she said. “How they treat people, how they treat the environment: Gross.”

Nevertheless, she admitted that she still needed the online retailer because shopping IRL no longer offers a wide selection of items to purchase.

“It just is what it is,” she continued. “Amazon just kinda ruined things for us.”

Despite the fact that the woman continues to use the online retailer, she refuses to become a Prime member.

So every time she makes a purchase, Amazon says it will take up to two weeks to be delivered.

However, she said the timeframe for delivery typically ends up being much faster.

“You know what’s the latest package I’ve ever received?” she asked. “Four days.”

Ultimately, she concluded other should cancel their membership.

“It gives you nothing but an extra like 12 hours with your package,” she argued.

Worth the game of chicken

She had a breakthrough upon realizing that shipping always tends to even out. Prime offers next-day shipping but, she says, too often her orders ran into delays.

Conversely, her “two weeks” shipping estimates she now gets upon purchase sans Prime? She says she’s never waited more than four days for a package.

Is Amazon Prime worth it?

Many have questioned whether an Amazon Prime membership is worth the cost. Annually, the subscription costs about $139. Students pay $69 per year.

While the TikToker argued the expedited delivery included the subscription is not worth it, that is not the only benefit.

Prime members get expedited shipping and delivery, deals at Whole Foods, video, music and game streaming, a free year subscription to GrubHub and other benefits.

On Reddit, many expressed mixed opinions about Prime. Some believe it is absolutely worth it, while others said they canceled their subscriptions for the same reason cited by the TikToker.

What do viewers think?

Commenters also expressed negative feelings about the subscription. Some agreed with JenOnen917’s position.

“The amount of times I have ordered things specifically bc of ‘same day delivery’ and then it gets delayed. Hate it. I order from Target a lot now and they are usually very fast,” one user commented.

“4 days was what I was getting with my ‘free 2 day prime shipping’ anyway,” another said.

“I cancelled my Prime about 5yrs ago.. My packages still arrive within 2-4 days with free shipping,” a third agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to JenOnen917 via TikTok comment and direct message and Amazon by email for comment.



