‘YALLS GOT AN ARCADE?!’: Amazon worker shares the real reason your package is late this holiday season

If you’ve ever wondered what happens at the Amazon facility where your packages are fulfilled and processed before delivery, a quick glance at social media might prove enlightening.

While likely not representative of every single Amazon employee or facility, some workers have taken to social media to share a little bit of their workday with the world.

Sometimes, even a joke about the work of an Amazon employee can draw attention.

In a video posted to TikTok that has drawn over half a million views, user Huck (@_backdoord1 on TikTok) jokes about what might be keeping some packages from being delivered as quickly as customers might expect.

Huck shows an Amazon fulfillment center that includes ping pong tables and an arcade amongst its amenities for employees. In the video, several employees—likely on a break, or otherwise outside of their working hours—entertain themselves using the amenities.

“For everyone wondering why your package is late,” a text overlay on the video reads. “Sorry, we will do it later.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Huck via TikTok comment, as well as to Amazon via email regarding the video.

What really causes Amazon delivery delays?

Despite the jokes made by the poster and other viewers who say they have no problem with employees enjoying such amenities, the reality is that Amazon deliveries are commonly delayed by simple matters of weather, high demand, or glitches in a sorting facility. Deliveries are not because employees are taking breaks.

Amazon perks

While arcade games and ping pong tables might be more atypical, as an employer, Amazon does offer a variety of benefits to those who work for the company, including but not limited to:

A variety of insurances for health or and injuries, and discounts on renters and home insurance Adoption assistance Legal services Opportunities for career advancement

Some benefits available also vary by employment status, whether an employee is full- or part-time.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers commented on the video that they also worked for Amazon and were jealous of the amenities available at this fulfillment center.

“Wth mine don’t look like that,” one commenter wrote.

“Wait a damn minute.. when I use to work at Amazon they didn’t have this…” another said.

“My wear house could never they don’t care about us we jsut got off 8 weeks straight of met,” a third user claimed.

Even customers could not fault employees for enjoying the amenities provided by the company—they just asked that their items arrive before Christmas.

“Enjoy yourselves but they better be here before Christmas boo,” one commenter wrote.

“I completely support this,” another commented. “Take your time!”

“Have fun,” a further user added. “Yall be deserving it with them long hours during peak season.”



