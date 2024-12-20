‘I still have their packages’: Amazon Flex delivery driver reveals the real reason your packages might be late

A former Amazon Flex driver was terminated before she could deliver packages she already picked up.

She ended up with 48 packages in her vehicle.

In a viral video with over 543,800 views as of this writing, TikToker JaLeeyna (@jaleeyna) explained how it all went down and fought off the temptation to open the boxes.

Why was the driver terminated?

According to JaLeeyna, she lost her job with the online retailer while trying to complete a bunch of deliveries.

“Amazon Flex terminated my account,” she began in the clip, “because their support person put in that I never picked up my route.”

However, she had, in fact, picked up the packages. She showed viewers the back seat and trunk of her vehicle, which was full of Amazon boxes, as proof.

Then, she explained how things went wrong.

“What happened was the roads were icy,” she explained. “I told them, ‘I can’t do this route. I’m not gone be able to finish it in time.’”

By then, she had already picked up the packages.

Amazon instructed her to return them. That’s where things got complicated.

“When I go back into the app, this guy marked it as I never picked up the route,” she explained.

That report resulted in her losing access to the app.

“I’m pretty sure there’s some pissed-off people because they was expecting to get their packages about five nights ago,” the TikToker said.

The woman contemplated simply not returning the packages because she felt she was mistreated by the company.

“I wanna open every single package and resell everything, just because,” she said. “But I’m a child of God.”

Amazon Flex driver policy

On the Amazon Flex website, there is a list of frequently asked questions that can help guide drivers when they encounter issues.

In the event that a driver’s account is temporarily suspended, they can reach out to the company via email.

Support staff can provide more information about the deactivation and any possible next steps that can be taken.

The Daily Dot reached out to JaLeeyna to ask if she was able to reach Amazon Flex support and get more information about her specific issue.

On Wednesday, she posted another video in which she recommended that others work for the company.

In the clip’s comments section, many still asked questions about the company’s pay.

It seems they were not deterred by the woman’s experience.

“I wanted to try them How’s the pay?” user TheHowards21 commented.

Others congratulated the woman on making the right decision and returning the packages. Some admitted they would’ve struggled to do so.

“Proud of you for not opening their packages and returning them. God definitely has bigger blessings for you!” user Chantel said.

“I would take it all home and open it up and see what Santa got me cause then technically it should still be at the warehouse so if it’s ‘missing’ it’s on Amazon not you,” user Hidden Blessing commented.

“You better than me cause Xmas would be on Amazon,” user HeartsHugsLove commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon by email.

