‘I don’t know what to do with it’: Customer gets Amazon package delivered. They left something unexpected at her house

An Amazon customer received a special surprise with a recent delivery. Giuls (@giulsandgemma) uploaded a viral TikTok showing off the bin left behind by a driver for the popular online retailer. Her clip accrued over 33,000 views and a slew of comments from other TikTokers who say they too have been “gifted” the boxy green tote.

“So Amazon left one of these bins at my house the other day. It’s like what they deliver the packages in,” she says. “And then I literally left a note, like, please take this back it was left here. Now every day they’re just putting the packages in it and ignoring the note and not taking it back.”

She continues, “And I just have this huge ugly green box in front of my house. Does this happen to anyone else? Literally, I don’t know what to do with it.”

Viewers recommend solutions

Several TikTokers responded that they thought Giuls should probably just keep the box and use it herself. There were several suggestions for how the Amazon delivery box could be re-used.

One person wrote, “A bag like that will come in handy if you ever move.”

Another commented, “Use it in your garage for seasonal storage.”

Someone else said they wish they had the same problem as Giuls. “The ADHD part of me, wants one so bad…. doom bag on the next level!”

However, someone replied that workers are employed to leave these bags at their last delivery stop of the day. That’s because the bags are cheap to produce and Amazon manufacturers them themselves.

“I live in a big city and this happens ALL the time,” they wrote. “I’ve been told that they are trained to leave the bag whereever the last package is instead of reaching in because Amazon produces those bags for pennies.”

The TikToker continued, “The drivers are encouraged to be as efficient as possible (with really poor work standards from my understanding).”

Bags left behind

Further down the comments list, others added they were also left with the bags.

“Funny, they did the same thing. I threw it out,” one penned.

Then there was this user who said, “I got one of these too and someone told me they sell well on eBay. I use it for basement storage lol.”

“I have 4 of them,” another wrote.

“Amazon litters them all over our city,” one TikToker penned.

This user said they’ve seen them around as well. “There is a locker suite next 2 my job which is basically a safe place 2 have your packages delivered in the city(u gotta pay for it) and the Amazon drivers routinely just dump those bags on the street.”

Other folks online, like this Redditor, pointed out how an Amazon delivery driver left a tote behind. In a 2021 Block Club Chicago post, local residents discussed scooping up these left-behind green totes. The outlet also spoke with a Chicago-based delivery driver for the company, who attributed tight delivery schedules to the lost bags.

Although the bags “are supposed to [be] return[ed]…at the end of their shift,” Tatum says, some get left behind. Another driver stated, “We’re on a very tight schedule. We have to deliver maybe 20-25 stops, which can consist of multiple buildings an hour. And those stops are extremely heavy, so sometimes [Amazon has] instructions for delivering them. But we don’t have enough time to follow those instructions, because you have to go fast, fast, fast.”

Other reasons

Another driver in the Block Club piece said that sometimes bags are left behind for practical reasons. In order to conserve time, instead of individually putting the packages at the door of an apartment complex, a driver will drop the bag. It contains all of the packages for different residents who can grab the packages with their names on them.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Amazon and Giuls via email for further comment.

