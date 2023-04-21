‘It’s an airport, you really think it’s contained to one kiosk?’: Customer films cockroaches at airport Starbucks

A Starbucks customer has gone viral after filming cockroaches at the store’s Pearson Airport location. Pearson Airport is located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

In a video with over 180,000 views, TikTok user @ubairaa shows multiple cockroaches congregating at the Pearson Airport Starbucks.

As the video shows, employees seem unaware of, or unresponsive to, the cockroaches, and numerous customers are lined up to receive their beverages from the location.

“Worst [experience] of starbucks at Pearson airport Toronto,” writes @ubairaa in the caption.

Cockroaches are incredibly common. It is estimated that 10 to 30 percent of American apartment complexes have cockroaches. That number increases the closer one gets to a major metropolitan area.

This is a problem, as cockroaches can carry bacteria and lead to further issues for those who come in contact with them.

In the comments section under @ubairaa’s video, many users noted that if cockroaches were present at this Starbucks location, they had likely spread throughout the airport.

“It’s an airport, you really think it’s contained to one kiosk?” a viewer asked.

Unfortunately, many users noted that such infestations are common.

“I have a friend who works in pest control and she refuses to eat out anywhere,” a viewer shared. “she said she’s seen way too much.”

“I’m sorry but where there’s food/sugar there’s cockroaches,” another added. “Literally every mall has them, I assume majority stand alone places too.”

“Lmfao I worked at DavidsTea and we had roaches daily,” a third shared. “like this is normal.”

That said, several users thanked the TikToker for their warning.

“Worst Starbucks ever! Totally unhygienic!” a user exclaimed. “I travelled with my baby a few weeks ago and asked for hot water in a flask… low and behold it was so filthy.”

“This is why I cook all my food from scratch,” a second detailed. “you never know what is crawling or growing in your food.”

The Daily Dot contacted Starbucks and the Pearson Airport via email, and @ubairaa via TikTok comment.