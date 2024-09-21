‘Our home will not cool below 78 at 8p.m.’: Woman says her entire Houston subdivision installed the wrong HVAC system. Adam’s Homes built it

A new homeowner in Galveston, Texas, claims that her house won’t cool to less than 20 degrees lower than the outside temperature due to a faulty HVAC installation, sparking debate.

In a video with over 205,000 views, TikTok user Amy Mardis (@mrsmardis) says she purchased a new build by Adam’s Homes, a house builder based in the southeastern United States. However, as recent temperatures soared into the triple digits, she noticed that her HVAC—particularly her air conditioner—wouldn’t cool her more than 2,000-square-foot property.

“Every home in our subdivision built by Adam’s Home was not built with the proper sized HVAC unit,” Mardis says. She shows the thermostat, which reads 78 degrees Fahrenheit at 8 p.m.

The caption reads, “If you were looking to purchase a newly built home and any subdivision in the Houston Galveston area, do not purchase from Adam’s Homes. They do not put the proper size HVAC units in these houses and your electric bill skyrockets during the summer months and your house will not get cooled off during the day with temps in the triple digits!!”

What happens if your home’s HVAC unit is too small?

An undersized HVAC unit will run harder and take longer to cool your space. This can lead to sky-high energy bills and subpar cooling, which can be frustrating as a home owner.

In the comments, other viewers shared similar experiences with their homes’ equipment. Some shared ways to keep the house cool in the meantime.

“Window units and heavy drapes. Keep the sunlight out as much as possible,” one suggests.

“I am going through that too it’s soo crazy,” another laments.

“We put insulation on top of our ductwork to keep the air cooler it won’t get warm,” a third writes.

Is the HVAC really to blame?

While Mardis vents her frustrations about the size of her home’s HVAC, others suggest that other construction flaws could be at fault for the temperature of her house.

“I’m not saying you’re incorrect, but most times it’s lack of insulation and/or the system is set up incorrectly like intake circulation or duct sizing,” one says.

“Your ERV is probably hooked up backwards. It is common that techs install that backwards,” another writes.

“Call a HVAC company or you can do it yourself, but the house needs Manual J heat loss heat gain done. That will tell you exact size, then start with local inspector see what they can do,” a third adds.

However, in a follow-up video, Mardis clarifies that she hired an AC expert come to look at her home, and he confirmed the HVAC is undersized for her property.

“It’s not just our issue. Several other people in our neighborhood have the same issue,” she says. “A 2,000-square-foot home should have a larger unit than a three-ton unit.”

In the comments, HVAC technicians urge others to have an independent inspector look at the unit before finalizing a property purchase to avoid the same issue.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mardis via email and TikTok direct message. We also contacted Adam’s Homes for further comment.

