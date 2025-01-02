‘Just spray the stains instead of replacing the tiles’: Man shares the $8 product you can get at Lowe’s that covers water stains. It could save you thousands

A TikToker proposed a divisive solution to pesky water stains. All it requires is that you know how to operate a spray can.

Featured Video

Josh’s (@country_rhoades) video has a whopping 1.6 million views.

“I was today years old when I learned I could just spray the stains instead of replacing the tiles,” Josh says.

He starts his video by shaking the spray can. He then sprays the substance onto a sample tile that appears dirty.

Advertisement

The clip ends with a photo of Zinsser Covers Up Stain Ceiling paint, which Lowe’s and other retailers sell for just under $9.

According to the can’s verbiage, it seals water stains. Additionally, it can be used for matching “most ceiling tiles” and dries a “flat white” color. The product also touts a “non-yellowing” formula in case you’re worried about its color changing over time.

One person said they don’t see an issue with using the spray if the core issue was addressed. “I mean if you fix whatever was leaking I don’t see a problem,” they shared.

Advertisement

Someone else said they used to use the product at their former fast-food job. “Used to do this at a Dominos I worked at as younger man every year to cover the oven grease stains for inspections,” they wrote.

Others, however, were more critical. “And hide the water damage and mold,” one said.

Another quipped, “That’s called ‘the landlord special.’”

In a lot of cases, purchasing and fixing single ceiling tiles is impossible. One commenter pointed to this spray as the perfect solution for those instances. “Had leaks over a drop ceiling in the basement. Plumbers fixed the leak, but you can only buy those ceiling tiles in a contractor pack. Can’t just get 1 or 2. This stuff is great for that situation,” they shared.

Advertisement

Josh replied to the aforementioned comment, voicing his approval. “My point exactly!” he said.

What causes ceiling stains?

According to the home improvement business Absolute Construction, moisture is almost always the culprit for ceiling stains. “Condensation is a prevalent cause of ceiling stains after a rainy season. This issue often results from poor insulation in improperly connected roof caps and vent pipes. If these sections are not airtight, they let water and moisture seep through the roof, condense on the ceiling and stain it,” it notes.

Moreover, the construction company states that these stains are indicative of more than just cosmetic damage. As condensation “can also foster mold and mildew growth, which are harmful to both your home and health.”

Advertisement

If you have skylights in your home/building, water can “trickle down” through them. This occurs when the fixtures aren’t sealed properly and are most visible during/after heavy rainfall.

Water quality can also contribute to ceiling stains as well. Hard water can “eat into the piping” of a location’s water system. Consequently, this bleeds out of pipes and onto ceiling tiles, causing stains and blemishes.

Other reasons

The Spruce also mentioned these aforementioned causes and added additional root problems leading to water stains. A roof that is in need of repair could be the culprit. So checking a roof for shingles that need to be replaced or for gaps between them could remedy the issue.

Advertisement

A malfunctioning HVAC system sporting a “cracked pipe” could also lead to leakage. Subsequently, that will fall on your ceiling tiles, thus creating unsightly splotches and potential mold growth.

And if your home has a flat roof, you may want to check for any compromises in its waterproofing. The outlet writes, “gaps, missing caulk, or damaged roof flashing can be the source of water seepage and stains on ceilings. If your home has a flat or low-sloping roof, you may have a compromised waterproofing membrane that guards against ice and water seeping under the roof shingles and into your house.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Zinsser (RPM International) via email and Josh via TikTok comment for further information.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.