With food inflation affecting customers at both grocery stores and restaurants, people looking for ways to get the most bang for their buck when they feed themselves and their loved ones.

McDonald’s lovers, for example, have been sharing promotions that result in steep savings for some of the brand’s most popular items, and a TikToker named Roxanna, who specializes in coupon-related content (hence her handle, @mamicouponz) revealed one for Happy Meals resulting in significant discounts.

She says in a viral clip that’s earned over 20,000 likes that because of a “buy one, get one free” Happy Meal promotion, coupled with a $20 off of $30 Postmates VIVA20 coupon code, she was able to get six Happy Meals for under $10 when ordering the meals through the delivery app.

“You’re gonna get six Happy Meals for nine dollars,” she shares. “This was posted on Telegram yesterday; the code VIVA20 gives you $20 off of $30 on two different orders. And right now, McDonald’s is having this sale where Happy Meals are buy one, get one free. So the coupon is applying before the buy one, get one free price, Making all six meals nine dollars. And your friendly reminder to tip those drivers. I don’t know when this ends but good food deals like this tend to end quick so tell somebody who has a bunch of kids to feed.”

In the clip, Roxanna shows screenshots of the coupon code promotion, along with the total checkout amount after the code is applied to the Happy Meals with the buy one, get one free deal. The grand total that the TikToker showed in the video was $9.91.

However, one commenter said that they were able to get the meal for even less money than Roxanna said: “Just did my order and it came it to $7.81 with coupon and 6 happy meals”

It appears that another user was able to nab the promotion and that they were able to feed a good amount of people with it: “Fed my kids and neighbors kids for under $10.”

Someone else shared another coupon code they were able to use, nabbing half off of orders $50 or more: “Try code FEAST: it gave me 50% off a $50 order.”

Another found a veritable pot of gold, saying, “Mine was only $6 because I have uber one!! THANK YOU”

However, a few people remarked that the code wasn’t working for them, to which Roxanna replied that they should check out her Telegram page, which is linked on a Campsite.bio page, in order to learn about new promotional codes, as the VIVA20 one she mentioned may’ve expired.

Roxanna mentioned that while the buy one, get one free Happy Meal promotion may be over, it would appear that other coupon codes also resulted in $20 off of $30 orders: “The buy, one get one free may be over but try the promo codes. You can still use them at restaurants,” before emphasizing that VIVA20 and EXCLUSIVE2023 are the ones to use.

According to Modern Art Catering, the average price of a Happy Meal in the United States ranges anywhere from $4-$9, depending on the options customers select for the meal.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Roxanna and McDonald’s via email for further comment.