‘Babes, I have moved on’: Job hunter gets request to schedule interview in August. She applied in April

In a TikTok clip, a job hunter shared their reaction to a recruiter that reached out nearly half a year after she applied for a job.

In the video, Erika Spondike (@erikaspondike) looks at the camera with a confused face as she scratches her head.

“When a job you applied for in April emails you in August asking when you can schedule an interview,” the text overlay on the video read.

That’s nearly six months later.

The video has garnered more than 68,000 views and over 80 comments as of Tuesday morning.

“Hate to break it to you babe but i have in fact moved on,” the caption read.

One commenter pointed out that even if they’re still on the job hunt, “I don’t want to work for a company that takes that long to fill a position.”

Others shared their own horror stories about jobs taking too long to respond to their application.

“I literally had a store call me in for an interview 3 YEARS LATER and was like yeah I moved across the country bye,” a person said.

“I applied for a job in Oct. after finding out I was pregnant…. they got back to me a week before my due date,” another shared.

“I once had a placement agency call me, after months of radio silence, to ask if I wanted to clean up after their office Christmas party that night,” a third commenter wrote.

On average, it is most common for employers to take one to several weeks to reply to a job candidate, but responding after several months is out of the normal, Indeed reported.

The remote work site FlexJobs reported that from start to finish, the job hunt process tends to take about three to six months, on average. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics shared data from the last year that found the average person is unemployed for about 20 weeks.

FlexJobs also shared that during the job hunt, applicants will “typically edit four versions of their resume, write four cover letters, submit seven applications, and participate in five job interviews.”

How long it ultimately takes to land a job will depend on several factors, including years of experience, location, economic conditions, and chosen industry, Indeed reported.

For those in the job hunt process, Indeed recommends incorporating keywords into your resume, highlighting unique skills or achievements, and submitting a cover letter.

Based on Spondike’s LinkedIn, it appears she got a seasonal job at a hotel but is still open to other work.

