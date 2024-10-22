‘Laughs in Civic’: Expert reveals 5 sedans to avoid at all costs

Choosing the right sedan can feel overwhelming with so many options and differing opinions on the market.

Recently, TikTok car expert Bev (@bevurly) has made it easier by listing five sedans he says drivers should avoid at all costs, in a video that has since garnered 474,700 views.

“Here are five sedans to avoid at all costs,” Bev begins. “I wouldn’t recommend these sedans to my worst enemy.”

Here’s which makes, models make his list.

Kia Optima

The first car on Bev’s list is the Kia Optima, which he describes as “absolute trash.”

He explains that not only are these cars easy targets for theft, but the engines are notoriously unreliable.

“Insurance companies don’t even want to cover this car because of how easily stolen it is,” he says. “And not to mention these engines are absolutely horrible.”

Kia Optimas were frequently targeted in the “Kia Boyz” challenge on TikTok, where thieves used USB cables to steal the cars.

However, the car site Edumnd gave the vehicle a 7.8 out of 10, with a 4 out of 5 for reliability.

Chevy Cruze

Next on Bev’s list is the Chevy Cruze, a vehicle he calls a “money pit.” He warns that buyers thinking they’re getting a good deal are likely mistaken.

“The timing chains are notorious,” he says, claiming that they often fail around 100,000 miles.

Car site Repair Pal gave the Chevrolet Cruze a 4 out of 5, which ranks it at 26 out of 36 for compact vehicles. However, Chevrolet Cruze owners complain of engine issues, cracked pistons, electrical failure, etc.

Mitsubishi Mirage G4

The third car on Bev’s list is the Mitsubishi Mirage G4, a car he claims is cheap for a reason. “It has like 78 horsepower,” he points out, highlighting its lack of power.

He also criticizes the interior, comparing it to being made out of “Legos.” Bev’s advice? Spend an extra couple of thousand dollars on something more reliable.

Car site Kelley Blue Book rated the vehicle a 3.1 out of 5, citing its outdated design, poor performance, and low-quality interior as major drawbacks.

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Bev then moves on to the Alfa Romeo Giulia, which, while visually appealing, gets no praise from him. “These might look good,” he says, “but they are terrible.”

He specifically calls out the inline-4 turbo engines, claiming they are prone to issues.

Car and Driver however rated the vehicle an 8 out of 10, praising its engine as “agile and lively at all times,” writing it’s every driving enthusiast’s sports sedan dream.

Chrysler 200

Finally, Bev concludes his list with the Chrysler 200, dubbing it the “younger, stupid brother” of the Chrysler 300.

He criticizes the car for being unreliable and late for everything, joking that it “never shows up on time.”

A YouTube channel that reviews vehicles also agreed with Bev, calling the Chrysler 200 a “bust,” noting its poor driving experience and issues with nearly every system.

In the comments, it’s clear users’ personal experiences make their opinions different from Bev’s.

“Nahh my Kia optima still running strong and got it to where nobody can steal it,” wrote one user.

“I had 2 Chrysler 200 v6 and 4 cyl, no problems at all,” said another. ”They drive really good.”

“I’m proud to be a Chevy Cruze owner,” remarked a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bev via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

