‘You know they are made by the same company’: Viewers torn if Lexus is worth it compared to Toyota

In a TikTok clip with over 300,000 views, @guys_garage delivers a compelling comparison between the Lexus GX460 and the Toyota 4Runner, focusing mainly on why he believes the Lexus outshines the Toyota. This fifth installment of his series underscores the superior attributes of the Lexus GX460, emphasizing its robust performance and overall value against the backdrop of the 4Runner’s offerings.

But the video opened up an enduring conversation: Is a Lexus worth the added price point given that it’s made by Toyota?

Is Lexus worth it over Toyota?

Lexus is Toyota’s first-class brand. Lexus has fancier amenities but uses lots of the same components that Toyota uses. One is about accessibility and reliability, the other offers luxury. They both hold terrific resale value. As a fan noted on a Reddit fan forum for Lexus, aesthetics play a role too: “LS, GS, IS, RC… All of the above don’t have a Toyota equivalent either. They are built on the N platform that’s exclusive to Lexus. That’s what I love about Lexus, there are models you can’t get on their non luxury brand. Unlike Acura and Infniti where each model has a identical counterpart with Honda and Nissan.”

A great U.S. News slideshow weighs the two cars across categories such as “compact” and “sports cars” and “midsize” cars, declaring winners.

The details matter, but Lexus haters aren’t entirely wrong. But look under the hood and the gap does widen.

“Every single GX460 comes equipped with the 4.6L V8, which has more power and just around the same gas mileage as a 4Runner with the V6,” the TikToker explains, sharing his personal experience to support his claims. He further details his average of 13.4 [miles per gallon] on his modified GX460, comparable to what one would expect from a similarly outfitted 4Runner, yet with the added benefit of a more powerful engine. “I know the V6 in the 4Runners are severely underpowered. Why wouldn’t you want a little more power, with just the same amount of reliability and about the same gas mileage?” he poses to his audience, highlighting the practical advantages of opting for the Lexus.

“13 [miles per gallon] is outrageous,” said one person. Another noted: “You know they are made by the same company.” “Lexus is Toyota; it’s the same,” concurred another person. But a commenter replied, “From working on both, I’ve noticed Lexus has some bulkier control arms/ suspension parts in general. Also, [there’s] less rust for some reason. Also, the Lexus rides a lot smoother.”

“Your Lexus is 600-800 lbs heavier,” said another person. “My V8 averages 16.5 mpg (not great). At 13 mpg, it’s a garage ornament & maybe a going-to-town vehicle at best.”

The Lexus GX460, equipped with a 4.6-liter V-8 engine that delivers 301 horsepower, starkly contrasts the 4Runner’s 4.0-liter V-6, which offers 270 horsepower. This engine superiority is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission in the GX460, surpassing the 4Runner’s 5-speed setup and contributing to a more refined driving experience. Moreover, the Lexus GX460 boasts a greater towing capacity and a more luxurious interior, making it a powerful SUV and a more comfortable and capable one.

While the 4Runner maintains a loyal following due to its robust design and proven reliability, having remained unchanged since its fifth-generation debut in 2009, it lacks the contemporary refinements and power of the GX460. Toyota’s enduring popularity, underscored by its impressive sales figures, speaks to its status as a reliable workhorse. Still, the Lexus offers an elevated experience with its V8 power and luxury appointments.

Despite their shared underpinnings—the Lexus GX460 is a more luxurious sibling to the 4Runner, built on the same platform—the two vehicles cater to distinctly different markets. With its more potent engine and upscale features, the Lexus appeals to those seeking a blend of performance and luxury not provided by the 4Runner.

For prospective buyers, choosing the Lexus GX460 and the Toyota 4Runner often boils down to prioritizing power and luxury over straightforward utility. With his detailed videos, @guys_garage not only educates potential buyers on these distinctions but also frames the Lexus GX460 as the superior choice for those who do not want to compromise on power and comfort, even if the 4Runner might satisfy those looking for a rugged, reliable SUV with a slightly lower price point. His insightful commentary highlights why the Lexus GX460 earns a higher rating in his automotive evaluations, making a compelling case for choosing it over the Toyota 4Runner.

The Daily Dot contacted @guys_garage comment.