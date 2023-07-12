‘I pay extra for the amenities’: Apartment lists 24-hour snack bar as one of the amenities. The ‘snack bar’ turns out to be an unplugged white refrigerator

An apartment dweller went viral on TikTok after exposing their building for seemingly bamboozling tenants about its amenities.

User Ry Ly (@blondtied) posted the 9-second video, which showed viewers their apartment’s “24-hour snack bar.” Unfortunately, that “snack bar” turned out to be an unplugged, white refrigerator.

“when my apt building listed a 24hr snack bar as one of the amenities,” Ly wrote in the text overlay. Ly’s clip used audio from former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Nene Leakes, who once lambasted white refrigerators.

Ly, for their part, doubled-down on their frustrations in the accompanying video caption. “I pay extra for the amenities,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ly via TikTok comment. As of Tuesday afternoon, their video had over 89,700 views.

In the comments, at least one user noted that Ly’s apartment management’s dishonesty could help them in the long run.

“On the plus side you got a solid case for a rent rebate now,” one user noted.

Another was shocked that the refrigerator wasn’t connected to anything—meaning anything inside likely rotted or went bad.

“And not even plugged up,” they wrote.

Others, meanwhile, were curious what was inside the refrigerator.

“Show us the inside please,” one person begged.

“Show us the snacks,” another wrote.

“What was in there??” a third person asked. To this comment, Ly responded, “Betrayal.”

As of publication, Ly had not posted any updates about the so-called amenity. That’s led us, too, to question: What is inside the mysterious refrigerator?