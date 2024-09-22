‘It’s barely 2 years old. Come on Toyota’: Mechanic can’t believe this 2022 RAV4 is already in for this repair

Originally meant to demonstrate his shock replacement method on a 2022 RAV4, this mechanic unexpectedly found the audience distracted by one aspect of the vehicle in question.

TikTok user Luis (@callescol97) posted the video on Sep. 12, and it has since garnered over 9,000 views.

In the caption, he writes, “There are multiple ways to replace these shocks. I like it this way.” Luis kicks off the demonstration on replacing the 2022 RAV4 shocks with the car already lifted on the lift. He starts by using an impact wrench to remove the wheel to gain access to the shock mount.

Next, Luis uses a ratcheting wrench to remove the 22mm nut at the bottom of the shock. With the nut removed, he then takes off the shock mount by using the ratcheting wrench to unscrew the two 17mm bolts and carefully pulls out the old shock mount.

He then swaps out the damaged shock for a new one, securing it in the shock mount. Finally, Luis reattaches the shock mount to the vehicle, reinstalls the wheel, and ensures everything is properly tightened.

The video wraps up with Luis showing off his 300 ft-lb torque wrench.

Although Luis’ video set out to show his technique for replacing blown shocks, viewers were more intrigued by why a 2022 RAV4 already needed its shocks replaced in the first place.

“On a 2022?? Are they offroading??” one commenter wrote.

“2022 and the shock is already blown? Wow,” another one said.

“Barely 2 years.” It [doesn’t] matter. It’s [about] how you drive and where. A lot of you people on here drive your [cars] like trash [anyway]. Parts are meant to fail,” someone asserted.

“Is this a manufacturing defect or just neglect? I’m looking to buy a 2021-2023 Camry or Toyota with AWD and want the one with the least amount of problems,” another commenter inquired.

Luis responded, “Get one. A leaking shock is not a big deal.”

How often should you replace the shocks on a 2022 RAV4?

Shocks are designed to absorb the impact when a vehicle encounters a pothole or bump in the road. According to Kelley Blue Book, “they typically last from 50,000 to 100,000 miles” on most vehicles. However, as with other components subject to wear and tear, the lifespan of any particular vehicle’s shocks can vary based on many factors, including road conditions, payload, and driving habits over speed bumps and potholes.

Luis did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok Direct Message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.