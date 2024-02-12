‘Doing that at the Super Bowl deserves air time’: People are mad the Super Bowl refused to air the ‘partial streakers’

Super Bowl 2024 was the target of multiple streaking attempts.

ABC 10 reporter Kevin John posted a video at 8:13pm to X that shows field security tackling a person who is apparently attempting to streak. The confrontation occurs near the 10-yard line. Johnson writes, “We have a streaker on the field.”

We have a streaker on the field pic.twitter.com/czSu5G3Cbs — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) February 12, 2024

A user replied to point out that if you look more closely at the video Johnson posted, you can see that a second security guard tackles another person several yards closer to the sideline. “2 streakers actually,” they wrote.

As David Kaye of Baylor Athletics wrote, “The film doesn’t lie – there was a second streaker #SuperBowl.”

One user questioned the strategy behind the act. “In a game where people are paid to tackle people….There’s always someone who tries this,” they wrote.

But one user pointed out that at least one of the alleged streakers appeared to be still clothed in boxers and pants while being escorted out of the arena. “If you’re not running naked, you’re not a true streaker!” wrote the user.

Another user who posted the video wrote, “Footage of the Super Bowl ‘streaker’ CBS refused to show.”

Television networks have avoided airing streaking events going back decades. A network spokesperson back in the 1990s told the New York Times it wouldn’t help to tighten security because “if a person is determined to streak, he’ll probably have a ticket to get in.”

Imagine spending thousands of dollars to go to a game just to get kicked out and arrested for streaking 🥴 pic.twitter.com/aXVwyFTizq — Justin Fields Fan Club (@JustinFieldsFC) February 12, 2024

One user wrote, “Imagine spending thousands of dollars to go to a game just to get kicked out and arrested for streaking.”

Apparently the NFL takes streaking very seriously. In 2021, when the Kansas City Chiefs were playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a Florida man was arrested after running onto the field wearing a spandex jumpsuit. And in 2020, a model said she was injured by security after attempting a streaking stunt. She also could not successfully remove her clothes before being tackled by security.

People may choose to streak due to social pressure, whether that be due to sports betting or a desire for publicity. A Reddit user once speculated, “Usually the thrill or humor involved is what makes people wanna do it. Also, most people who streak are drunk.”

Depending on the level of exposure, streakers could potentially face disorderly conduct or even indecent exposure charges. That wouldn’t appear to apply to the partial streakers the Super Bowl crowd saw (or didn’t) tonight.