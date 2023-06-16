‘Why would I get 12 donuts for $14.99 if they’re $1 each?”: Viewers defend Dunkin’ after customer doesn’t fully read menu, compares the donut prices to Krispy Kreme

Food inflation is only getting worse as 2023 progresses, leaving a lot of Americans clutching their wallets tightly whenever they enter a grocery store or restaurant.

These spikes in costs have extended to popular fast-casual chains that were once viewed as low-cost options, and TikToker Aviase Contreras (@aviasecontreras) recently spotted what they thought was a pricing discrepancy at a Dunkin’.

The TikToker thought Dunkin’ was selling classic donuts for $1 each while selling a dozen of them for $14.99.

However, viewers who saw the clip spotted an issue with his claim.

The video begins with Contreras zooming in on a pricing notice pasted at the checkout counter of a Dunkin’ location. It reads: “12 Donuts for $14.99, 6 Donuts for $9.50, Munchkins 25 for $9.00.”

“So, I just peeped: 12 donuts for $14.99, but if you think about it, see, the classic donut is just $1,” Contreras said while panning over to a digital menu that showed a “classic donut” priced at $1. The TikToker couldn’t understand why a box of donuts would cost $14.99, not $12, since a “classic donut” only costs a buck a piece.

He added in a caption for the video: “Nah why dunkin charging like its Krispy Kreme.”

Contreras failed to point out in the video, however, that the $1 price for the donut is predicated on whether or not shoppers purchase a medium coffee. If you do buy a drink, the chain will offer you a single donut for a buck as part of a combo promotion.

“Read the menu fully not what you only want to read,” one commenter wrote.

Another remarked, “It literally says next to it you gotta buy a coffee.”

In response to another commenter who pointed out that the $1 donut promotion was for folks who bought a coffee, Contreras reiterated his belief that Krispy Kreme donuts are worth more money than their Dunkin’ counterparts: “Thats wack asf, they not krispy kreme to be doing that,” the TikToker wrote.

“I think what we’re missing is the fact that crispy cream taste so much better than Dunkin,” another viewer said, adding to the Dunkin’ versus Krispy Kreme discourse.

Dunkin’ recently came under fire after folks learned its sugary offerings are frozen and reheated on location, and not baked fresh daily. On the other hand, Krispy Kreme says it offers donuts made “fresh daily,” while adding: “every single doughnut that leaves a Krispy Kreme line is hand checked and our decorated range of doughnuts are always hand crafted and hand finished.”

The Daily Dot contacted Dunkin’ via email and Contreras via TikTok comment for further information.