Who is Nurse Hannah? Son’s ‘flinching’ video sparks controversy

The internet is up in arms over nurse Hannah Hiatt—known on TikTok as simply @nursehannahbh—after the influencer posted a video in which her 2-year-old son is seen flinching and putting up his hands in fear when he is approached by his father.

As the now-deleted clip quickly circulated on TikTok and media outlets, concern and speculation grew regarding the child’s reaction to their parent, with some even calling for Haitt’s arrest. As of now, it is unclear whether Hannah Hiatt or her husband, Braxton Hiatt, will be facing any legal ramifications for what TikTokers deem a potentially abusive situation.

The video that sparked the initial controversy no longer exists on Hiatt’s page but has been uploaded by multiple TikTokers since.

It shows Hiatt’s husband Braxton handing their child, James, a boxed food item while in a grocery store freezer aisle. As the interaction occurs, James fearfully raises his hands to his face, in what appears to be a defensive gesture. After the child realizes he is being offered the food item, he lowers his hands and quickly takes the item.

Viewers were immediately concerned by the post, believing that the 2-year-old’s reaction was one of fear, and speculating that the child was preparing to defend himself from a physical interaction with his father.

“Why is a toddler that age FLINCHING [sic] at anything? This needs to be looked into,” said TikToker @imjustdana, who re-uploaded the video on Dec. 1st. The repost from @Imjustdana alone has over five thousand comments, which range from judgment to anger and sadness.

Who is Nurse Hannah?

Hannah Hiatt—commonly known online as Nurse Hannah, or @nursehannahbh—first gained a social media following after her Oct. 5, 2024, viral “17 diapers” TikTok video, where she collected 17 dirty diapers from around her home after 24 hours of solo parenting. Her honesty and frustration around the difficulties of parenting resonated with people, though the recent controversy has since given what seemed like an imperfect parenting confession a more sinister tone.

Hiatt’s videos were soon being deeply scrutinized, including ones where the influencer allegedly withholds food from her child, and another showing Hiatt taking the 2-year-old to the store to buy him a jacket but refusing to make the purchase because the coat was too expensive.

@syddneyeliise Hannah the nurse wont buy her son a winter coat for $35 but my boyfriends DOG has a winter coat for double that price! @andrew.nelson6567 ♬ original sound – Elise

Nurse Hannah responds

After being called Ruby Franke “2.0” (among other criticisms), the mother of two eventually clapped back at her critics in a TikTok video, saying “The fact I have to address this right now is kind of insane.”

She goes on to explain that her husband and son “scare each other” all the time, prompting James’s reaction in the store. “In the video that you guys are obsessed about, they’re just playing. They’re always playing. They’re always trying to scare each other,” she attests. “Nothing is going on. You can’t believe everything you see on social media, you just can’t. I promise… nothing is going on.”

Did Nurse Hannah Go To Jail?

The uproar over the Hiatts’ parenting hasn’t slowed down; discussions across social media have fueled discourse around Hannah’s account and internet presence, causing many users to take action by looking into her nursing credentials and calling Child Protective Services.

After Haitt’s TikTok was deleted, users speculated that Hiatt and her husband were indeed being investigated by Child Protective Services and the local nursing board in Utah, where the Hiatts live. But, despite some TikTok videos claiming Hiatt has been arrested, As of Dec. 6, 2024, no formal criminal charges or complaints have been filed against Hannah Hiatt or Braxton Hiatt.

