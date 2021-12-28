‘Thrifting has been ruined’: TikToker finds Yoplait yogurt jars at Goodwill on sale for $6

You never know what you’ll find at a thrift store; but one viral TikTok might convince viewers to take a closer look at the items they’re hoping to buy.

Earlier this week, user @zygoptera shared a video at a Goodwill store where they claimed to find used yogurt jars being sold for $6.

Indeed, the “jars” the store sold were old cans from Oui by Yoplait, a collection of regular and daily-free yogurt. Online estimates show that a single cup of yogurt costs under $2.

One of the top comments on @zygoptera’s video, with at least 17,000 likes, acknowledged the price disparity. “It’s so infuriating because the yogurt itself is under $2 a container at literally any supermarket that carries them,” it read.

@zygoptera responded: “Right let me just get one with yogurt.”

It’s not immediately clear from @zygoptera’s TikTok who donated the containers. But it’s not completely out of line for glass jars, like the one shown in their video, to eventually make their way to the thrift store. In fact, certain websites encourage people to find new uses for their glass yogurt cans before giving them up.

The TikTok, though, led some viewers to critique Goodwill and the products it now sells.

“Goodwill is money hungry,” one commenter said.

“Thrifting has been ruined,” a second user commented. “It used to be really good but with the price increases and everyone always checking it isn’t worth it at all.”

“Thrifting is so expensive now that it’s a trend. I used to get a whole outfit for $5,” said another TikToker.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @zygoptera via TikTok comment and Goodwill via email.

