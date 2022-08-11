‘I was an employee, and I did what I had to do for a cheque’: Woman says she quit her work-from-home customer service job after just one week, sparking debate

A worker documents her decision to quit her new work-from-home customer service job after just one week in a now-viral TikTok, sparking debate in the comments.

In the video posted by TikToker Harriett Pinero (@elleololol) on July 19, she stitches her own video in which she announced that she was starting a new “WFH customer service job.”

In the first clip of the stitched video, she says, “It is day three, and I’m gonna quit. I can’t do it. It’s too much.” In the following clip, she reveals that she stayed for another week after deciding to quit.

In the final clip, Pinero says that she quit because the job was “a lot of responsibility” and was giving her “anxiety.”

“I was like ‘No, Why am I here?’ and I’m going to get two weeks of pay. That’s it,” she says.

The caption reads, “I was an employee, and I did what I had to do for a cheque,” paraphrasing the popular quote from actor and Singer Coco Jones.

The video has reached 228,000 views as of Thursday, with commenters debating whether Pinero should have stuck with the job for longer.

“How can you not firm a basic WFH customer service job. what are you going to do for the rest of your life,” a commenter wrote.

“I never understood when my colleagues got upset when someone was rude to them over the phone. It’s ridic! your skin needs to be thicker in this life,” another said.

However, many users came to Pinero’s defense in her decision to leave a stressful work environment.

“Being shouted at by customers over the phone in your own home isn’t the vibe,” one user wrote.

“I absolutely understand this and worked a CS WFH Position that was hell until I was thankfully transferred. I was weeks from quitting [before] promoted,” another said.

“I did it and could only do it for less than 6 mos. a call center job is a call center job no matter where my office is,” a third added.

In a response to a comment, Pinero wrote that the company she was working for was, “Television performance minus the vision,” identifying it as the French telemarketing and customer service company, Teleperformance.

The Daily Dot reached out to Pinero via TikTok comment and Teleperformance via email.

