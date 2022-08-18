‘What’s the point of looking cute but getting fired’: Corporate worker agrees that working a downtown office job is glamorous, sparking debate

A corporate worker says that a TikToker is “not that far off” for assuming that working downtown in an office is “luxurious [as fuck],” sparking debate in the comments section.

In a stitched video posted on Aug. 9 by TikToker Sarah Wade (@sarah22wade), she responds to the original video by user @kalyyy.k which has a text overlay reading, “My toxic trait is thinking that a corporate office job would be luxurious af. Wearing little dresses, working downtown, Starbucks latte in hand… girlboss goals.”

At the end of the clip, Wade says, “You’re not that far off.”

The video is captioned, “I love my lil downtown office job,” and has reached over 715,000 views as of Aug. 18. In the comments, many users felt that the “downtown office” life doesn’t live up to the hype.

“Nah it’s a vibe when it’s new and exciting but I also don’t miss it for a second now that I’ll full time remote,” one user wrote.

“Corporate jobs are not glamorous. No industry is, though advertising / film / music have their moments,” another added.

“Noooooo you really are that far off. It gets exhausting and the priority is the work, cos what’s the point of looking cute but getting fired,” a third added.

In response, Wade commented that “it depends what you’re passionate about,” writing that she “used to love [her] ‘boring” banking job because finance fascinated [her].”

However, several others said that they also love their office jobs, sharing their favorite aspects of office work.

“I burnt out working in surgery and moved into a mon-fri 9-5 office job. Amazing! The cute outfits, coffees, meetings, emails, love it,” a commenter said.

“I work on a hybrid schedule and I absolutely love it. I get to live the girlboss corporate life while still getting my days at home,” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wade via Instagram direct message.

Today’s top stories