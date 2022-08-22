‘The most weaponized ‘calm down’ I’ve ever heard’: Worker films manager confronting him about missing work, sparking debate

In a viral TikTok, a worker films his store manager confronting him about his “moods” and leaving work because he “wasn’t feeling well,” sparking debate in the comments.

In the video posted by TikToker @abetterji on Aug. 21, he shows a clip of the store manager’s foot on the office chair while they discuss why he recently left work early allegedly due to an upset stomach.

In the clip, the store manager first confronts him about his “moods,” saying that “everyone in the store sees it.” She then claims that he didn’t tell her that he was leaving the store.

“My other issue is when you leave the store, and you aren’t coming back, you address me. Not Gladys,” his manager says.

He then explains that the co-worker Gladys let another one of his co-workers leave early, asking “why one person can do it” but he can’t when he “threw up” and “wasn’t feeling well.”

As he continues, the manager raises her voice and tells him to “calm down” and to not speak to her “that way.” To which he reveals that he is recording the conversation and claims that she is “lying” by saying that he is “yelling” at her.

The video has reached over 485,000 views as of Monday, with commenters putting the store manager on blast for being rude and using “microaggressions.”

“Wild how your tone didn’t change at all and she said ‘calm down,'” one commenter wrote.

“Micro-aggression 100%,” another said.

“She didn’t want to have a conversation, she wanted to belittle you,” a third added.

In a follow-up video, he shares additional footage showing the store manager cursing at him and accusing him of “squaring up” with her.

“I’m going to document this because you refuse to have a conversation with me without cutting me off, and you’re not hearing me out,” his manager says in the follow-up. “All I’m asking is for you to have a consistent mood.”

He then asks her to document the situation so that he can “understand the discrimination that’s going on,” explaining that he doesn’t find it fair that his female co-worker did not have to report to the store manager before leaving when she wasn’t feeling well.

“If you don’t like me tell me you don’t like me but don’t do this thing,” he says in the clip.

His manager then yells at him, “first of all stop raising your fucking voice at me.” In response, he begins walking out of the office.

“Don’t yell at me. Don’t curse at me,” he says.

As they leave the meeting room, she turns to another co-worker and accuses him of “attacking her” and “squaring up to” her.

“There are cameras everywhere. You’re a liar,” he says. “Have a good night, though.”

In the comments, users warn the TikToker that his manager may “weaponize her tears” and accuse him of “attacking her” as she did in front of his other co-worker following their conversation.

“She’s going to Weaponize her Tears. to HR!” one user said.

“She mentioned you squaring up once y’all went into a room where others were….yall notice that??” another wrote.

“She accused you of ‘squaring up’ to her. LAWSUIT!” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to @abetterji via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories