‘I’m taking this out of your tips’: Boss sends restaurant worker security photos of her eating tiramisu, sparking debate

A TikToker’s video showcasing screengrabs of her boss threatening to take the cost of food she was eating out of her tips has sparked debate on the platform.

The video, posted by @im.a.fridge.wtf, has garnered 2.6 million views since it was posted Feb. 17. “Remembering the time my boss caught me eating expensive food again,” the text overlay on the clip reads.

In the video, she features messages from her boss. According to the messages, her manager sent her a still from security footage allegedly showing her eating tiramisu in the back of the restaurant.

“STOP eating the tiramisu!!!” a text accompanying the still reads.

When she replies that the tiramisu is “good though,” her boss tells her to come see them after her shift.

“I’m taking this out of your tips,” they say.

In the comments section, @im.a.fridge.wtf wrote that this is “just a TikTok” and that she does understand the difference between right and wrong. Commenters spiraled into a debate, with some suggesting that restaurants commonly underpay employees and that sneaking in a snack is perfectly OK.

“I’m sure they underpay you anyways!” one commenter wrote. “Just getting what was rightfully yours.”

“Stealing from your employer is always morally correct,” another wrote.

“it’s right to eat the expensive food because chances are you aren’t getting paid enough and that’s wrong,” a third commenter wrote.

Others accused the TikToker of stealing and criticized the viewers who defended the worker’s actions.

“As someone who’s parents own a cafe these comments are super disappointing, a lot of these cafes and places would be family owned and you’re eating stuff that makes the profit and pays you wages,” one commenter wrote. “Frankly it’s just rude and disrespectful.”

“You’re gonna justify a generally morally wrong action based on an assumption?” another questioned.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @im.a.fridge.wtf via TikTok direct message and a comment on the video.

