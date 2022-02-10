‘He should’ve increased rent after that’: Woman tries—and fails—to flirt with landlord via text in viral TikTok

A woman tried to flirt with her “cute landlord” by sending him selfies while asking him to fix her faucet.

Penny McNatt (@penny_mcnatt) is a TikTok content creator with over 18,000 followers. She regularly posts comedic videos. Her video documents her sending selfies to her landlord and him brushing her off. It got over 2.7 million views and 200,800 likes since being posted two days ago.

https://www.tiktok.com/@penny_mcnatt/video/7062375414127168815

The comedic video takes us through her interaction with her landlord via a series of screenshots and meme reactions. The text overlay reads, “How flirting a little with my cute landlord went.”

Initially, she texted her landlord about her faucet.

“Hey, my faucet in the kitchen is acting up again,” McNatt wrote.

“Okay, can you send me pic of it… Might need to be replaced,” the landlord replied, to which McNatt responded with a photo of her smiling next to the sink.

“Can you send a close up pic please,” the landlord asked.

She proceeded to send him a close-up selfie of her face, but, apparently, that wasn’t what he was looking for.

“Of the faucet not you…,” the landlord responded.

A classic horror movie musical theme throughout the video underscores her embarrassment.

Many commenters poked fun at her and said the experienced second-hand embarrassment while watching the video.

“He ain’t no simp,” @gtcs_shane said.

“He should’ve increased rent after that,” @leeague wrote.

McNatt joined in the fun and posted a follow-up video on Wednesday, pointing to her embarrassment. “That was embarrassing. I really hope you’re embarrassed,” she lip-synchs.

“Me to myself after my TikTok blew up,” the text overlay of that video reads.

https://www.tiktok.com/@penny_mcnatt/video/7062803312382561582

The Daily Dot reached out to Penny McNatt for comment.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot