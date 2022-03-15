‘Imagine if this was a dad saying this’: Woman jokes about what she does when her son’s ‘hot friends’ are around, sparking debate

A TikToker’s video about what she allegedly does when her “son’s hot friends are around” sparked some outrage on the platform.

Garnering 2.3 million views since it was posted on March 5, t he video has sparked discussion of whether the joke is appropriate. In the video, TikToker @theycallmelolacheeks walks into a room wearing leggings and a form-fitting crop top with a text overlay that reads, “when my sons hot friends are over.” The video has accrued over 8,000 comments, with many criticizing the woman.

The content creator has multiple videos of herself pretending to be a mother thirsting over her adult son’s friends. She has stated that neither the son nor his friends exist.

With multiple videos apparently joking about being into newly legal young men, @theycallmelolacheeks has drawn some derision and criticism.

“So you think a 40 year old preying on someone who’s on their late teens (to) early 20s is okay and normal,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s still weird to go for teens who most likely just turned 18,” another commenter wrote. “That’s what all her content literally is. It’s just kinda creepy.”

Others pointed to the reaction a man would probably get if he made the video about his daughter’s friends.

“What if the roles were reversed?” one TikToker says in her stitch of the clip.

“Imagine ‘when my daughters hot friends are over,’ video would literally get taken down instantly,” one commenter speculated.

“Imagine if this was a dad saying this,” another commenter wrote.

While many found the video to be creepy or “gross,” others saw no problem with the implication that the woman would seek out new adults.

“It doesn’t matter if you think it’s right or wrong men have been doing it for thousands of years now woman can date a legal younger man if she wants,” one commenter wrote.

“I see people couldn’t see the joke and went straight bitter in the comments,” one commenter wrote.

“‘Imaginary college son friends’ I (guess) imaginary college student off limits,” another commenter wrote.

“‘Stacy’s Mom Has Got It Going On,'” another commenter wrote. “People acting like this hasn’t been a thing forever OMG I’m appalled while I clutch my pearls.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @theycallmelolacheeks via Instagram direct message regarding the videos.

