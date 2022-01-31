‘That attention-seeking ish is an immediate no’: Woman rejects man who asked her out ‘in front of 120 students’ in viral TikTok

Public displays of affection have been hotly debated on the internet for years, especially when they turn sour. A viral TikTok prompted that same conversation after a woman rejected a man, allegedly in front of their class of over 100 people.

In the video, a man is seen on one knee as he lists off all of the reasons why he likes her: “You’ve got the whole package: face, personality, it’s there.”

The man then apologizes to someone, presumably the professor, as he says that he just “had to do this” because “she just looks too damn good.”

The man then asks the woman to be his girlfriend, to which she wastes no time saying, “Um, no.” She then turns her chair away from him as the classroom erupts into laughter.

Since the video was posted four days ago, it has received over 603,000 views. The comments section mostly defended the woman, saying that the man was in the wrong for the way he went about this.

“That attention-seeking ish is an immediate no. He would’ve privately asked for a date if he was serious,” one person wrote.

“He only talked about her looks, he doesn’t even know her personality,” another person said in the comments section.

“Between the corny ‘you lookin too damn good’, the ‘no cap’ [face mask emoji], the unnecessary shade to the other women in the class, the obvious arrogance…no baby,” a third critic said.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator for comment via email but did not immediately receive a response.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot