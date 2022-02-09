Woman records ex-boyfriend at her open window in viral TikTok. Police had just forced him to leave

An Ohio woman recorded her ex-boyfriend opening her window in a viral TikTok. This was apparently hours after police forced him to leave.

Toledo police have confirmed the incident in two reports reviewed by the Daily Dot. The woman, Madison, recorded her ex Damien and captioned the TikTok: “When will it end… time to try and fix my windows. No one deserves this. #narcissist #GiveWithAllYourHeart #RufflesOwnYourRidges.” The video got over 5.8 million views since posting Jan. 24.

According to the Toledo police report, the domestic dispute occurred on Jan. 23; her live-in boyfriend Damien was behaving aggressively because she was trying to break up with him. He banged on the door while she was in the bathroom.

https://www.tiktok.com/@madmaddie6/video/7056763131086785838/

Toledo police confirmed that Damien is a registered sex offender, and because the couple lived within 1,000 feet of a school, forced him to leave the residence.

The viral TikTok video, allegedly filmed that same night hours later, shows Damien’s hand coming through the window and Madison asking him repeatedly to leave before he finally obliges.

A text layover reads: “After being escorted out by police and being asked to leave. At 3 am he starts knocking on my window.”

“Will you let me in?” says Damien

“No,” responds Madison.

“Shut my window,” says Madison.

“Are you serious? I came out here to check on you,” says Damien.

“Shut my window,” says Madison again.

“Are you fucking serious,” says Damien as Madison repeatedly asks him to shut her window.

A text layover further narrates: “He gets the screen out and the window just slides open. I’m not sure how to make it stay closed… He says he wanted to check on me and get the rest of his things. The police told him he needed to have police here when he came back.”

In a follow-up video, she stated that, “I’m OK, charges have been filed. There’s an active warrant, I’m just waiting for him to get arrested so we can take it to court.” She says she received window locks and window alarms through donors on TikTok and GoFundMe.

According to Toledo police, said criminal trespassing warrant stems from an incident four days later on Jan. 27 where Damien tried to burglarize the residence. Madison showed police her video of Damien returning to her window on Jan. 27, and police say that testimony also led to the warrant.

According to Madison’s previous TikToks, Damien gave her dog Winston away, though she got him back.

Another of Madison’s TikToks posted Jan. 20 shows Damien pounding loudly on her door. She says that he’s on the verge of breaking it. Another TikTok shows Damien calling Madison a “piece of shit.”

Madison declined further comment to the Daily Dot.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse or want more information on domestic violence and resources for victims, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline online or at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

